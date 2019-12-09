TRON's TRX has settled in a tight range recently.

CCID published its recent rating of public blockchains.

TRON is trading at $0.0146 at the time of writing, down 1.5% in recent 24 hours. The coin retreated from 11th place to 13th position with the market value of $968 million and an average daily trading volume of $909 million. For the recent several days, the coin has been sitting in a tight range limited by $0.0148 on the upside and $0.0144 on the downside.

TRON ranked as #3 by CCID

China Electronic Information Industry Development (CCID) published 15th global rating for public blockchains. CCID ranged TRON as the third-best blockchain inferior only to EOS and Ethereum. The news was announced by TRON's founder Justin Sun.

According to the CCID’s 15th global public blockchain technology assessment index, TRON was ranked top 3 in this list together with EOS and ETH. In addition, TRON also ranked No.1 among all Chinese Public Blockchain.

Notably, the announcement had little effect on TRON's price so far as the coin tends to move in sync with the market.

Also, TRX has been caught in controversy lately, when the US_based cryptocurrency exchange attempted to shill TRX on its Twitter account. While the tweet was swiftly removed, the community noticed it before it was gone.

TRON's technical picture

Looking technically, we will need to see a sustainable move above $0.0148 for the upside to gain traction. Once this barrier is out of the way, psychological $0.0150 reinforced by the middle line of the daily Bollinger Band, will come into focus.

On the downside, once $0.0144 cracks, the coin may continue the sell-off towards $0.0140 and November 25 low at $0.0131.

TRX/USD, the daily chart