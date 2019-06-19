TRON's price analysis: TRX/USD drags along amid slow trading activity
- TRX retreated to the 12th place in the global cryptocurrency rating.
- TRON's network is getting ready for a major update.
TRON (TRX), the 12th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.2 billion, has been consolidating with bearish bias during the early Asian trading on Thursday. TRX is mostly unchanged in recent 24 hours amid low trading activity. At the time of writing, TRX/USD is changing hands at $0.0331. TRX has an average daily trading volume of $525 million. It is most actively traded against BTC and USDT.
TRX/USD, 1-day chart
TRON announced Odyssey 3.6 Update
TRON's mainnet will e updated to the new version 3.6. The founder of the TRON Foundation Justin Sun announced his Twitter account.
The Odyssey will contain several important improvements that will enhance the network protection against fraud and extend the functionality for dApp developers. Namely:
- adding new instructions to the TRON virtual machine (TVM);
- a more lightweight built-in event server, which will make it easier for dApps developers to configure their own event servers if they decide to enable this feature;
- enhanced protocol data checking to prevent malicious data from appearing in the chain;
- multi-signature compatible permissions;
- optimization of P2P network and transaction transfer process.
