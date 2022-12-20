- Tron price printed a new high for the week.
- TRX gets tailwinds after the Bank of Japan tweaked its yield curve.
- In a strange move, cryptocurrencies are outpacing equities on Tuesday.
Tron (TRX) price jumped higher on Tuesday in the ASIA PAC session as the devil was in the detail. Traders who thought last week was the final big eventful moment of 2022 got it dead wrong, as the Japanese Yen is moving over 3% against other G7 currencies. In a range of side effects, cryptocurrencies are enjoying the move and are seeing bulls coming in for the rally.
Tron price sees bulls making a move for that breakout
Tron price is popping over 1% this Tuesday at the time of writing after the Bank of Japan blindsided traders with a surprising tweak in their yield curve control, triggering higher yields. This, in turn, triggered a risk-off wave, with equities being smashed to the ground. Although normally cryptocurrencies should be in tango with equities, crypto is going the other way as the US Dollar is getting hammered, matching and even overpowering that sell-off pressure.
TRX is thus currently being supported but not making any real big waves on the charts, as price action is still going sideways in the pennant that got lined up. The monthly pivot is still due for a test to the upside near $0.055. Once that happens, and bulls are strong enough to break above the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), a breakout could be at hand with a jump to $0.060 and 10% gains in the cards.
TRX/USD daily chart
As the monthly pivot has not been tested yet, even in this Tron price bullish move, a firm rejection could be underway yet again as seen on Saturday and SUnday. Another rejection would push TRX price action back to the downside for a test on the green ascending trendline for support. Should that break, expect to see some bearish follow through towards $0.051.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Solana price gets relief after surprise Bank of Japan intervention
Solana (SOL) price jumped during the ASIA PAC trading session as a surprise yield curve intervention from the Bank of Japan shook up markets. This a perfect example to keep in mind that correlations are not always being abided by, as cryptocurrencies jumped while equities sold off in market woes.
Shiba Inu countdown hype dies, layer-2 scaling solution Shibarium launch nowhere on the horizon
The website of Shiba Inu (SHIB), the second-largest meme coin, was redesigned by developers, disappointing the huge hype of its community. SHIB holders expected the website countdown to be followed by the launch of layer-2 scaling solution Shibarium.
Coinbase releases blueprint for lawmakers, aides CFTC, SEC policy making debate
Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange, issued a blueprint on regulatory clarity for US financial regulators, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
Visa set to introduce auto-payment for Ethereum accounts using Layer-2 blockchain
Visa has been attempting to establish its presence in the crypto space for a while now, and the financial services corporation is now doubling down on the same purpose. Leveraging the Ethereum blockchain, Visa plans to deploy its unique approach of automatic crypto payment.
Bitcoin: Why $20,000 BTC is programmed
Bitcoin (BTC) price is traversing a channel that is sloping to the upside. Despite the consolidation, BTC is slowly climbing higher like clockwork. The recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting on December 15 caused BTC to spike beyond the confines of the channel, but things are back to normal.