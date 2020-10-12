Tron Price Prediction: TRX is on the verge of a major price move according to indicators

- TRX is currently changing hands at $0.027 and has been trading sideways for the past two weeks.
- The digital asset is on the verge of a significant price move.
Tron entered the DeFi space late; however, it still had a major impact on TRX, which gained $1.8 billion in market capitalization from August until September. Unfortunately, the run was short-lived, and the digital asset has already lost close to $1.3 billion, with a price of $0.027 per coin currently.
Key bullish indicators for TRX
TRX has been trading sideways since September 22 in a tight range between $0.0272 and $0.025. Although the price has pierced several times through both trendlines, it never got any continuation afterward. Tron is now trading at $0.027, which is extremely close to the upper boundary.
TRX/USD daily chart
One of the most critical indicators on the daily chart is the MACD, which turned bullish on October 9 for the first time since August 31. The last MACD bull cross that had continuation pushed the price of TRX by more than 90% over a few days.
TRX/USD 12-hour chart
On the 12-hour chart, the upcoming price move is more apparent as the Bollinger bands have squeezed a lot over the past few days. The key bullish factor here is the defense of the 50-SMA, turning the level into support. A breakout of the upper trendline would push TRX up to at least $0.028, where the 100-SMA currently stands. Further bullish continuation could take the digital asset towards $0.03.
On the other hand, another rejection from the upper trendline would be quite devastating for TRX. Despite the short-term bullish momentum, the Volume Moving Average (VMA) last spike on the 1-hour chart is not significant enough compared to the previous few rises. This shows a lack of strength for the bulls.
TRX/USD 1-hour chart
Furthermore, the RSIC is on the verge of overextension. Past examples show that usually, the price of TRX sees a retracement when this happens. Another rejection from the upper boundary of the trendline on the daily chart can drop the digital asset's price to $0.025 as a re-test. A continuation breakout would take Tron towards $0.02.
What to look for if you are an investor
Tron is trading sideways between two very clear levels. For a bullish breakout, the price needs to crack the resistance level at $0.0272 to have a chance of climbing towards $0.028 and eventually up to $0.03 in the short-term, putting the digital asset at a $2.1 billion market capitalization.
On the flip side, bears are looking at a possible rejection from the same resistance level. The rejection, in conjunction with the loss of the 50-SMA on the 12-hour chart, has the potential to take TRX toward $0.02, dropping its market capitalization to $1.4 billion.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
