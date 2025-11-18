TRENDING:
Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Tron Price Forecast: TRX edges lower as falling TVL and negative funding rates fuel bearish outlook

  • Tron price extends losses on Tuesday after being rejected from a key resistance last week.
  • On-chain metrics show a continuous decline in TVL, while derivatives data show negative funding rates, signaling strengthening bearish sentiment.
  • The technical outlook suggests further downside, targeting the $0.276 mark.
Tron Price Forecast: TRX edges lower as falling TVL and negative funding rates fuel bearish outlook
Manish ChhetriManish ChhetriFXStreet

Tron (TRX) price continues to trade in red, below $0.288 at the time of writing on Tuesday, as bears regain control following last week’s rejection at a key resistance level. Weakness across on-chain and derivatives metrics is amplifying the downside bias, raising the likelihood that TRX extends its corrective move in the coming days.

Tron’s on-chain and derivatives show bearish bias

DefiLlama data shows that Tron’s TVL dropped to $4.58 billion on Tuesday and has been steadily declining since early October. Falling TVL signals weakening activity and waning user engagement in Tron’s ecosystem, implying that fewer participants are depositing or interacting with TRX-based protocols, which doesn't bode well for its price.

Tron TVL chart. Source: DefiLlama

Derivatives data for Tron support a bearish outlook. Coinglass’s OI-Weighted Funding Rate data shows that the number of traders betting that the price of TRX will slide further is higher than those anticipating a price increase.

The metric has flipped to a negative rate and stands at -0.0044% on Tuesday, indicating shorts are paying longs, suggesting bearish sentiment toward TRX.

Tron’s funding rate chart. Source: Coinglass

Tron Price Forecast: TRX bears aiming for the $0.276 mark

Tron price faced rejection at the daily level of $0.296 on November 12 and declined slightly. At the time of writing on Tuesday, TRX extends the losses, trading below $0.288.

If TRX continues its correction, it could extend the decline toward the November low of $0.276.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 38, below the neutral level of 50, indicating bearish momentum gaining traction. 

TRX/USDT chart

On the other hand, if TRX recovers, it could extend the recovery toward the daily resistance at $0.296.

Related news

Author

Manish Chhetri

Manish Chhetri is a crypto specialist with over four years of experience in the cryptocurrency industry.

More from Manish Chhetri
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Pi Network climbs on MiCA whitepaper and bullish recovery momentum

Pi Network climbs on MiCA whitepaper and bullish recovery momentum

Pi Network (PI) is up 11% so far this week, underpinned by its whitepaper on the Market in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulations for the European Union markets.  The technical outlook remains bullish as PI exceeds the long-standing dynamic resistance, the 50-day Exponential Moving Average, preparing

Bitcoin's value is based on its 'service' - Bitwise

Bitcoin's value is based on its 'service' - Bitwise

Bitwise's Chief Investment Officer (CIO) stated that Bitcoin (BTC) remains valuable because it enables investors to store wealth digitally. He noted that adoption has expanded significantly over the past decade as more investors seek a non-sovereign, censorship-resistant way to preserve capital.

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB eyes rebound as bullish divergence emerges and Bitget launches SHIB payment card

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB eyes rebound as bullish divergence emerges and Bitget launches SHIB payment card

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price steadies around $0.0000086 on Thursday, with momentum indicators showing a clear bullish divergence, suggesting an early recovery setup. The recovery case is further supported by Shiba Inu’s recent partnership with Bitget to launch an exclusive SHIB-branded payment card.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH could establish a support at $2,800 amid whale and ETF selling

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH could establish a support at $2,800 amid whale and ETF selling

Ethereum whales, addresses with a balance of 10K-100K ETH, have begun to show signs of weakness following the sustained market decline, according to CryptoQuant data. These wallets have reduced their collective balance by more than 150K ETH over the past four days.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: The capitulation phase unfolds

Bitcoin: The capitulation phase unfolds

Bitcoin (BTC) market structure continues to deteriorate as the capitulation phase begins to take shape, with BTC sliding below $97,000 on Friday and extending losses to more than 7% so far this week.