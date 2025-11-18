TRENDING:
Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC drops below $90,000 as sell-off intensifies

  • Bitcoin price extends its correction, trading below $90,000 on Tuesday following last week’s steep decline.
  • US-listed spot ETFs record an outflow of $254.54 million on Monday, extending last week's withdrawals.
  • On-chain metrics point to further downside, with rising reserves on exchanges, increasing deposit volume, and higher net exchange flows signaling mounting sell pressure.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC drops below $90,000 as sell-off intensifies
Manish ChhetriManish ChhetriFXStreet

Bitcoin (BTC) price slips below $90,000 at the time of writing on Tuesday, deepening its ongoing correction after last week’s sharp decline. The institutional demand also supports a bearish outlook as US-listed spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) recorded $254.54 million in outflows on Monday, extending the persistent wave of withdrawals. On-chain indicators further support the bearish view, with rising exchange reserves, growing deposit volumes, and higher net exchange flows suggesting increased sell-side pressure.

ETF flows show ongoing weakness for Bitcoin

Bitcoin institutional demand continued to weaken. SoSoValue data shows that spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded an outflow of $254.51 million on Monday, continuing the four-day streak of outflow since November 12, after a total outflow of $1.11 billion since last week. If these outflows continue and intensify, BTC could extend its ongoing price correction, suggesting declining institutional confidence.

Total Bitcoin Spot ETF Net inflow chart. Source: SoSoValue

On-chain data further supports a bearish 

On-chain data for Bitcoin shows that BTC has not yet found the bottom and has more downside room. 

The graph below shows that the Average BTC Deposit Volume has surpassed 0.9 on Tuesday, signaling rising selling pressure. Historically, when Binance’s average deposit volume increased, Bitcoin’s price tended to react negatively.

Adding to the bearish outlook, the Binance Exchange Reserves have exceeded 580,000 BTC. When Bitcoin builds up on exchanges, it generally signals growing sell pressure, especially when demand is too weak to absorb the supply, as reflected by ongoing ETF outflows. This dynamic has acted as a bearish force recently, as rising Binance reserves have coincided with continued price weakness.

Moreover, the Net Exchange Flows metric continues to reflect bearish sentiment, with inflows surpassing 5,000 BTC on Monday — the strongest single-day sell pressure since mid-August.

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC bears aiming for $85,000 mark

Bitcoin price faced rejection at the 38.20% Fibonacci retracement level at $106,453 (drawn from the April 7 low of $74,508 to the all-time high of $126,299 set on October 6) last week and declined nearly 10%. On Monday, BTC declined and closed below the key support at $94,253. At the time of writing on Tuesday, BTC extends its losses, trading below $90,000.

If BTC continues its correction, it could extend the decline toward the next key support at $85,000.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is at 26, reinforcing the strong bearish momentum and signaling that BTC remains in deeply oversold conditions.

BTC/USDT daily chart 

On the other hand, if BTC recovers, it could extend the recovery toward the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $94,253.

Cryptocurrency metrics FAQs

The developer or creator of each cryptocurrency decides on the total number of tokens that can be minted or issued. Only a certain number of these assets can be minted by mining, staking or other mechanisms. This is defined by the algorithm of the underlying blockchain technology. On the other hand, circulating supply can also be decreased via actions such as burning tokens, or mistakenly sending assets to addresses of other incompatible blockchains.

Market capitalization is the result of multiplying the circulating supply of a certain asset by the asset’s current market value.

Trading volume refers to the total number of tokens for a specific asset that has been transacted or exchanged between buyers and sellers within set trading hours, for example, 24 hours. It is used to gauge market sentiment, this metric combines all volumes on centralized exchanges and decentralized exchanges. Increasing trading volume often denotes the demand for a certain asset as more people are buying and selling the cryptocurrency.

Funding rates are a concept designed to encourage traders to take positions and ensure perpetual contract prices match spot markets. It defines a mechanism by exchanges to ensure that future prices and index prices periodic payments regularly converge. When the funding rate is positive, the price of the perpetual contract is higher than the mark price. This means traders who are bullish and have opened long positions pay traders who are in short positions. On the other hand, a negative funding rate means perpetual prices are below the mark price, and hence traders with short positions pay traders who have opened long positions.

Author

Manish Chhetri

Manish Chhetri is a crypto specialist with over four years of experience in the cryptocurrency industry.

More from Manish Chhetri
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Pi Network climbs on MiCA whitepaper and bullish recovery momentum

Pi Network climbs on MiCA whitepaper and bullish recovery momentum

Pi Network (PI) is up 11% so far this week, underpinned by its whitepaper on the Market in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulations for the European Union markets.  The technical outlook remains bullish as PI exceeds the long-standing dynamic resistance, the 50-day Exponential Moving Average, preparing

Bitcoin's value is based on its 'service' - Bitwise

Bitcoin's value is based on its 'service' - Bitwise

Bitwise's Chief Investment Officer (CIO) stated that Bitcoin (BTC) remains valuable because it enables investors to store wealth digitally. He noted that adoption has expanded significantly over the past decade as more investors seek a non-sovereign, censorship-resistant way to preserve capital.

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB eyes rebound as bullish divergence emerges and Bitget launches SHIB payment card

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB eyes rebound as bullish divergence emerges and Bitget launches SHIB payment card

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price steadies around $0.0000086 on Thursday, with momentum indicators showing a clear bullish divergence, suggesting an early recovery setup. The recovery case is further supported by Shiba Inu’s recent partnership with Bitget to launch an exclusive SHIB-branded payment card.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH could establish a support at $2,800 amid whale and ETF selling

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH could establish a support at $2,800 amid whale and ETF selling

Ethereum whales, addresses with a balance of 10K-100K ETH, have begun to show signs of weakness following the sustained market decline, according to CryptoQuant data. These wallets have reduced their collective balance by more than 150K ETH over the past four days.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: The capitulation phase unfolds

Bitcoin: The capitulation phase unfolds

Bitcoin (BTC) market structure continues to deteriorate as the capitulation phase begins to take shape, with BTC sliding below $97,000 on Friday and extending losses to more than 7% so far this week.