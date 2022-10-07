- TRON price is consolidating inside a descending triangle that forecasts a 60% move to the downside.
- However, buyers are not budging and could pull a 180, triggering a bullish breakout above $0.0879.
- A weekly candlestick close below the descending triangle’s base at $0.0581 will invalidate the bullish thesis for TRX.
TRON price has been stuck trading inside a massive bearish pattern for more than a year. Although TRX came very close to triggering a bearish breakout, buyers stepped up and reversed the trend. If this development continues, there could be a bullish breakout for the altcoin.
TRON price tries the impossible
TRON price action between March 22, 2021, and October 5, 2022, has formed four lower highs and four equal lows, which reveals a descending triangle setup when these swing points are connected using trend lines.
The technical formation forecasts a 60% downswing to $0..0237 on the breakdown of the $0.0581 support level, which is obtained by measuring the distance between the first swing high and swing low and adding it to the breakout point at $0.0581.
TRON dropped roughly 18% between August 15 and September 26 and tagged the descending triangle’s base at $0.0581. However, the sellers did not have the oomph to push it lower, but buyers, on the other hand, made a comeback and reversed this trend.
As a result, TRX rallied 8.3% and is currently hovering at $0.0631 and could continue on this path until it sweeps equal highs at $0.072. This move would constitute a 15% gain and is likely where the upside is capped for the TRON price.
However, a weekly candlestick close above the descending triangle’s hypotenuse would constitute a bullish breakout. This series of events could trigger a 60% run-up to $0.115, depending on the market conditions.
TRX/USDT 1-day chart
While things are looking up for TRON price, a weekly candlestick close below the support level at $0.0581 will trigger a bearish breakout from the descending triangle and invalidate the ongoing bullishness.
Although the forecast is an extremely bearish one, market participants can expect a minor bounce around the immediate support level at $0.0450.
Note:
The video attached below talks about Bitcoin price and its potential outlook, however, this is still relevant as it is likely to influence TRON price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
