- TRON price is bouncing off the descending triangle’s baseline at $0.0581.
- A resurgence of buying pressure could result in a quick 15% upswing to $0.072 but could extend to $0.0879.
- A weekly candlestick close below $0.0581 will invalidate the bullish thesis for TRX and potentially trigger a crash.
TRON price shows a tight consolidation that has been ongoing for roughly one and a half years. A breakout from this setup could result in an explosive move south. Although TRX came close to embarking on such a move, buyers seem to have come to the rescue, triggering a U-turn.
TRON price continues to get squeezed
TRON price has been trading inside a descending triangle setup of four lower highs and four equal lows, for more than 500 days, from between March 22 and October 5. This technical formation forecasts a 60% downswing if the base line is broken, obtained by measuring the distance between the first swing high and swing low to the breakout point at $0.0581.
However, a weekly candlestick close below the horizontal support level is required for confirmation. TRON price retested this level on September 26 but failed to break through and is currently bouncing off, indicating that the buyers are coming in to purchase TRX at a discount.
Going forward, investors can expect this trend to continue, especially with improving market conditions for trend-setting leading crypto Bitcoin. As such, price may well rise up and sweep the equal highs at $0.072. This run-up would constitute a 15% gain from the current level and is likely where the upside is capped for TRON price.
TRX/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, if TRON price confirms a weekly close below the support level at $0.0581, it will trigger a bearish breakout from the descending triangle. Since this setup forecasts a 60% downswing, investors should be prepared for a massive sell-off.
However, investors can expect a slowdown in the selling pressure at around the $0.0450 support level.
Note:
The video attached below talks about Bitcoin price and its potential outlook, however, this is still relevant as it is likely to influence TRON price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price is a range traders chart, here’s the signal that will change market behavior
Bitcoin price persistently is making lower highs which means the bullish strength near the bottom is waning. A breach of the lows is highly probable, thus, engaging with the market for short-term gains is a favorable approach until there is more clarity.
Dogecoin price and on-chain metrics forecast 35% rally for DOGE
Dogecoin price has been stuck trading between two barriers since August 28. The recent attempt to push through the upper limit indicates that DOGE buyers are ready to push it higher.
Crypto.com price consolidates, forecasting a 22% rally for CRO holders
Crypto.com price seems to have undone its breakout gains seen in the last week of September. This downtrend has morphed into a tight consolidation showing no volatility.
Ethereum Classic price could bounce 10% if the conditions are perfect
Ethereum Classic price has started to turn around after weeks of downtrend and sell-off, but there is still more room to cover. Therefore, investors need to be careful as this ongoing spurt in bullish momentum could take a U-turn quickly.
Bitcoin: BTC’s Q3 close and what to expect in Q4?
Bitcoin price has developed a bullish divergence with RSI, hinting at more upside. Despite the optimistic technicals, investors should expect volatile swings before the end of the third quarter of 2022.