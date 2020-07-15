Cryptos are still slow while waiting for the stock market to find potential resistance. That said, it seems like it may occur soon, as we see a corrective intraday sideways triangle consolidation within a wave (b) of »y«, which can be ending. As such, be aware of further weakness at least for a wave (c) of »y« that can push the price down to 8500 – 8000 area.

