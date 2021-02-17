Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC launches to $60,000 as Coinbase gets a $92 billion pre-IPO valuation

- Bitcoin begins the journey to $60,000 after settling above $50,000.
- Ethereum reclaims the ground above $1,800, action to $2,000 still an uphill task.
- Ripple is on the brink of an upswing to $0.65 if XRP price breaks above the ascending parallel channel.
Bitcoin has finally made a 'meaningful' spike above $50,000. The recent move occurred after the flagship token tested support at $48,000. Meanwhile, bulls are focused on higher levels towards $60,000, but BTC is dancing slightly above $50,500.
The leading smart-contract token, Ethereum seems to have settled above $1,800, but the rest of the journey to $2,000 remains bleak. As for Ripple, recovery of the lost ground beyond $0.6 is another uphill task. On the other hand, Dogecoin's technical picture continues to look bearish, implying that the 'Elon Musk' effect is gradually fading away.
Coinbase pre-IPO valuation is 10% of Bitcoin's market cap
Coinbase, the most prominent cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, is listed on Nasdaq. According to Arcane Research's statement, FTX Official has given the company an "implied valuation of $92.2 billion." Note that this valuation is nearly 10% of the prevailing Bitcoin market cap.
Coinbase Implied market cap
Bitcoin is hovering above $50,500 as bulls remain glued on the anticipated upswing to $60,000. The Relative Strength Index shows that the trend has a bullish impulse. Besides, the price has just broken above the ascending parallel channel, insinuating price discovery toward $60,000 is catching momentum.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
As explained, Bitcoin is primed for a leg up because it is yet to hit overbought conditions. However, the MVRV Z-Score shows that a spike above $50,000 will quickly bring Bitcoin to this level, leading to a correction before another all-time high.
Ethereum bulls build upon $1,800 support
Ethereum has made little progress since it broke above $1,800. The path to $2,000 is becoming challenging by the day, but the recent upswing appears to have secured support at $1,800. At the time of writing, Ether is doddering at $1,810 while bulls focus on lifting the price higher.
On the downside, Ethereum is sitting above the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA), cementing the bull's position in the market. Holding above this key indicator will allow buyers to focus on levels heading to $2,000.
For now, the least resistance path is upward based on the RSI (4-hour chart). Movement into the overbought region will validate the much-awaited upswing.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
It is worth keeping in mind that Ethereum staying above $1,800 does not guarantee price action to $2,000 because more resistance may hinder movement at $1,880 (an all-time high). On the other hand, losing ground above $1,800 will be detrimental to the progress made, perhaps may lead to losses eyeing $1,700.
Ripple inches closer to a breakout
XRP bounced off short-term support at the 4-hour 100 SMA, allowing bulls to take control over the price. This led to a spike above $0.5 while paving the way for potential gains past $0.6.
At the time of writing, Ripple is teetering at $0.54 as bulls fight the crucial resistance at the 50 SMA in conjunction with the descending parallel channel's upper boundary. If XRP slices through this zone, action may intensify, sending the price toward $0.65.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
On the downside, Ripple is supported by the channel's midline as well as the 100 SMA. Rejection from the 50 SMA will force Ripple to retest the near-term support. If declines extend, buyers will be looking toward $0.45 (lower boundary of the channel) and $0.4 for refuge.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
DOGE recovery in jeopardy, on-chain metrics suggest
Dogecoin has been declining in a descending parallel channel after suffering rejection from the record high of $0.088. It appears that the impact caused by Elon Musk has diminished, allowing Doge to seek consolidation.
Bitcoin price still far away from over overbought territory, breaking $50,000 will get it close
Bitcoin failed to make a meaningful break above $50,000 on Tuesday. However, on-chain metrics and selected macro indicators suggest that the flagship cryptocurrency is nowhere near the overbought area.
ADA struggles to reach new all-time highs as overhead pressure intensifies
Cardano has recently traded a new yearly high of $0.99, cutting short the rally toward all-time highs. Selling pressure continued to rise due to the failed breakout at $1.
Chainlink price will crash to $22 based on extremely accurate technical index
Chainlink price is on a corrective path after the TD Sequential indicator flashed a sell signal on Tuesday. History shows that this sell signal yields an average drop of 34%, which puts LINK's potential target at $22.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.