Ripple Price Prediction: XRP targets $0.60 after crucial rebound

- XRP/USD eases from intraday high, fades bounce off key support confluence.
- Bearish MACD, weak RSI suggests sluggish moves but no harm to the corrective pullback.
- 50-bar SMA, weekly resistance line guard immediate upside.
Ripple consolidates recent gains while witnessing a pullback from the day’s high of $0.5305 to currently down 1.25% near $0.5130 during early Wednesday. It’s worth mentioning that the latest weakness accompanies downbeat MACD and RSI conditions.
Even so, the XRP/USD prices keep the previous day’s recovery moves from $0.4880-40 support confluence comprising 100-bar SMA and an ascending support line from February 02.
As a result, XRP/USD buyers should stay hopeful to clear the immediate hurdles marked by 50-bar SMA and a downward sloping trend line from Sunday, respectively around $0.5460 and $0.5600.
During the quote’s run-up beyond the $0.5600 resistance, the monthly falling trend line near $0.6150 will lure the bulls.
Meanwhile, a downside break of $0.4880-40 support-zone will not hesitate to attack the $0.4000 threshold before directing XRP/USD sellers toward the monthly low of $3405.
XRP/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5122
|Today Daily Change
|-77 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.48%
|Today daily open
|0.5199
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.4632
|Daily SMA50
|0.3473
|Daily SMA100
|0.406
|Daily SMA200
|0.333
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5803
|Previous Daily Low
|0.4819
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6247
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.3911
|Previous Monthly High
|0.5167
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.2109
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5195
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5427
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.4745
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.429
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.3761
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5728
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6258
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6712
