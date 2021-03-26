Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto market directionless as CME Bitcoin options expire

- Bitcoin dipped close to $50,000, but the uptrend remains in jeopardy.
- Quarterly CME Bitcoin options could see Bitcoin's recovery bolstered.
- Ethereum deals with Lethargic price action despite support at $1,550.
- Ripple faces immense overhead pressure, limiting movement toward $0.6.
The cryptocurrency market is trying to find stability after a widespread retreat from the beginning of the week. Bitcoin plummeted to $50,000, followed by an ongoing lethargic recovery. Ethereum is having a hard time sustaining gains despite the crucial support at $1,550. On the other hand, Ripple is among the most improved altcoins, posting a 9% growth in value over the last 24 hours.
Some selected altcoins have recorded double-digit gains including Terra (up 14%), TRON (up 10%), Elrond (up 10.8%) and PancakeSwap (up 16.5%). As the weekend session is ushered in, investors expect most digital assets to gain ground from the prevailing price levels.
Bitcoin struggles with the uptrend despite options expiration
The quarterly Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) Bitcoin and Ethereum contracts are set to expire on March 26. Note that open interest in the options market is used to control the number of active contracts and, by extension, highlights the level of liquidation at particular expiration dates. However, it is essential to note that the impact of the options could vary and does not always lead to an uptick in the Bitcoin price.
Meanwhile, Bitcoin is trading slightly above the descending channel's middle boundary, as discussed earlier. A break under this could see BTC revisit the support at $50,000. If push comes to shove, losses may extend to $46,000 and $44,000, respectively.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
It is worth noting that the uptrend staged from $50,000 may continue if BTC overcomes the short-term hurdle at the four-hour 200 Simple Moving Average (SMA). Another leg toward $56,000 will be validated by price action beyond the channel.
Ethereum struggles to find direction
Ethereum is stable, especially following the recently formed support at $1,550. However, recovery remains an uphill battle due to the resistance under $1,700. At the time of writing, Ether is exchanging hands at $1,625 amid a persistent push by the bulls to sustain the uptrend.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator might confirm the recovery if it maintains a positive gradient. On the upside, price action above the four-hour 200 SMA could add credence to the bullish narrative, thus allowing bulls to focus on price levels past $1,700.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
Ethereum is not out of the woods, mainly due to the lagging price action. A retreat into the $1,500s could trigger massive losses likely to seek tentative support areas at $1,400 and $1,200.
Ripple uptrend runs out of steam
Ripple soared above the support at $0.4, stepping above crucial resistance levels such as $0.5 and $0.55. Buyers shifted their eyes to $0.6 and $0.65, but the upswing to these levels appears to be a pipedream.
In the meantime, XRP is doddering at $0.56 while struggling to sustain recovery to the mentioned levels. The TD Sequential indicator may present a sell signal in the form of a green nine candlestick in the coming days. If the call to sell is validated, a correction may ensue in one to four four-hour candlesticks.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
The MACD on the four-hour chart affirms the uptrend despite the sluggish price action above $0.5. This indicator is used in identifying positions to buy the dip or sell the top. The MACD line (blue) crossing above the signal line implies that investors can take a long position.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
LINK hints at reversal after 25% crash
Chainlink price suggests a reversal could be coming as indicated by TD Sequential indicator’s buy signal. A decisive close above 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level adds credence to bullish thesis. Transactional data shows a stable demand barrier at $22.40 that could defend any downside move in LINK.
CHZ ignores bearish on-chain metrics, embarks on liftoff to $1
Chiliz is joining other cryptocurrencies to close the week in the green. The push for recovery comes after an extended downtrend from the beginning of the week. Moreover, CHZ has lost 45% of its value from the all-time high of $0.95.
Cosmos fixes security vulnerability but ATOM price continues suffering the consequences
Cosmos blockchain’s Gaia v4.2.0 update fixes a critical security vulnerability. Although the bug does not cause loss of user funds, it could have resulted in a chain halt. ATOM price shows weakness as it triggers a sell signal from the SuperTrend indicator.
Soros Fund Management top executive eyes Bitcoin inflection point while BTC price stabilizes above $50,000
Bitcoin appears to have stabilized above the support at $50,000 following a gruesome trading week. Meanwhile, the Chief Information of Officer of Soros Fund Management, Dawn Fitzpatrick, affirmed that the company is keen on Bitcoin's infrastructure.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC next target is $70,000, but whales are selling
Bitcoin had a fantastic week jumping to a new all-time high at $61,844 thanks to weakness from the U.S. dollar after the Federal Reserve issues a FOMC statement. The flagship cryptocurrency has maintained its daily uptrend and targets $70,000 next.