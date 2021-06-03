Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC shows signs of life as altcoins follow suit

- Bitcoin price has rallied 9% since June 1 and shows promise of continuing this rally.
- Ethereum price is piercing into a supply zone, suggesting a resurgence of buyers.
- Ripple price is following the top two, but its climb is relatively slow.
Bitcoin price seems to be recovering as it heads toward a confluence of critical supply levels. This move comes after an extended consolidation. Unlike BTC, Ethereum price has already rallied into a ceiling and is looking to flip it into a support barrier.
Ripple price is taking its sweet time following the top two, but it is climbing nonetheless.
Bitcoin price to face a make-or-break decision
Bitcoin price has revealed a bullish start to June as it rallied roughly 9% since June 1. This rally could extend up to $46,638 or a 20% upswing from the current position ($38,804).
However, there are two critical resistance levels that inventors need to consider. The first supply barrier is $41,950, which is the peak of the right shoulder. Following this ceiling is the supply zone ranging from $43,000 to $46,638.
While unlikely, if BTC produces a decisive 12-hour candlestick close above $46,638, there is a chance the rally might extend to $49,795.
BTC/USDT 12-hour chart
On the flip side, a breakdown of 34,049 will invalidate the bullish outlook. This move might trigger a 12% sell-off to $30,071.
Ethereum price at an inflection point
Ethereum price is currently trading inside a supply zone that extends from $2,689 to $2,889 after a 9% rally from June 1. A convincing close above $2,889 will confirm the start of an uptrend.
Under this particular circumstance, investors can expect ETH to rally 11% to $3,117. A breach of the said level could push Ether to $3,441, another 10% rally.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
Investors should note that a failure to breach past the said supply zone’s upper boundary at $2,889 will signal weak buying pressure and invalidate the potential bullish scenario. In that case, Ethereum price could revisit the weekly open at $2,383, which is a 16% downswing from the current position ($2,827).
If this support is breached, market participants should expect ETH to retest the previous weekly open at $2,101.
Ripple price shows promise
Ripple price has flipped a supply zone ranging from $0.948 to $0.985 into a support zone, suggesting a resurgence of bulls on May 31. Since this shift, XRP price has found support on this floor, indicating the buyers are looking to take Ripple higher.
While this is a bullish sign, a 6% upswing will take XRP price to the following supply area that stretches from $1.094 to $1.183.
If the buying pressure is enough to produce a close above $1.183, it will trigger another 11% run-up to $1.321.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
While the potential outlook shows promise, if XRP price slides below $0.948, it would signal weak buying pressure. A decisive 4-hour candlestick close below $0.934 will invalidate this bullish outlook and kick-start a 9% downswing to $0.84.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
