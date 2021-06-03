SEC requests to extend deadline for Ripple discovery case after two years of investigation

- Six months into the lawsuit and after two and a half years of investigation, the United States Securities & Exchange Commission has requested an extension for discovery in the SEC v. Ripple case.
- The agency has asked the court to extend the deadlines for discovery for two months.
- Attorneys familiar with the case indicate that the regulator took enforcement action before completing its initial investigation.
Six months after the lawsuit was filed by the United States Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) against Ripple Labs, the agency has requested that the court extend the deadlines for discovery by 60 days.
SEC requires another two months for investigation
On June 2, the US SEC asked Judge Analisa Torres to extend the deadlines for both fact and expert discovery by 60 days. The securities regulator argued that the extension would unlikely delay any trial since two of the three defendants have moved to dismiss motions that will not be briefed until June 4.
The fact discovery deadline was initially set on July 2, while expert discovery is scheduled to close on August 16.
The agency explained that certain documents requested by the SEC were not handed over by Ripple Labs and that the blockchain firm has had “difficulty producing responsive documents of its current and former employees.”
As described in the filing, the defendants, Ripple and its executives, Chris Larsen and Brad Garlinghouse, did not agree to the extension at first, stating that the securities regulator has had sufficient time to investigate the matter prior to filing the $1.3 billion lawsuit against the firm behind the XRP cryptocurrency.
Although it is common that parties ask for extensions of discovery, attorney James Filan highlighted:
Here, however, it is a government agency asking for the extension after a 2 ½ formal government investigation. That’s a 2 ½ year head start on the case using all the tools and resources the US government has at its disposal.
According to Filan, he believes that the enforcement action was filed before the investigation was completed. He further stated that Judge Sarah Netburn would not be impressed.
Ripple and SEC hopes to avoid burdening the Court
In another discovery dispute, the SEC’s previous motion, filed under seal, has been denied as moot based on representations made by the parties in letters that were also not accessible to the public.
While the two parties worked out this discovery dispute, another discussion has arisen where Ripple’s motion to seal certain exhibits was denied without prejudice. The Court told the SEC and Ripple Labs to meet and to work out the discovery dispute, to which attorney Filan commented:
Judge Netburn is losing patience with the fighting.
The defendant and plaintiff filed a joint motion to extend the deadline to June 9, of the redacted portions of the SEC’s letter and fifteen exhibits the agency filed under seal in support. Ripple stated that the two parties continue to meet to discuss potential redactions to hope to “avoid burdening the Court with unnecessary disputes.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Here is why Shiba Inu price might double in the following days
Shiba Inu price shows an extended consolidation after a massive flash crash caused by Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin, after he pulled the SHIB liquidity from Uniswap.
Zilliqa contemplates swinging higher as it approaches stiff resistance level
Zilliqa price has seen a massive run over the past week as it attempts to break through a critical resistance zone. The decline that followed the previously failed attempt on May 27 was cut short as bulls stepped in. Therefore, investors can expect ZIL to be successful this time.
Cardano price to outperform the rest of the market despite ADA consolidation
Cardano price seems to be contained within two massive barriers. A daily candlestick close above $1.85 could lead to higher highs. Conversely, falling below $1.40 might see ADA crash to $0.84.
Ripple eyes 30% advance despite stiff resistance levels
XRP price has witnessed a fresh bounce off a crucial demand zone, indicating a bounce from this barrier could kick-start an upswing. The immediate overhead barrier might hinder this rally.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.