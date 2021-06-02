Bitcoin (BTC) Ethereum (ETH) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave
Overview: The corrective rally for ETH and BTC as Wave B is well under way.
Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis: Wave iii (iii) of c) of B
Trading Levels:Ethereum sitting on 2500 as support would be a long trade set up and Bitcoin on 36500 as support for the first long position adding on 37200 and the 38000
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Building long positions
Peter Mathers TradingLounge
