Top Crypto Gainers: Decred and Dash rally as Chiliz pauses after surge

  • Decred rises 4% on Friday, extending above $25 with its sixth consecutive day of gains.
  • Dash is up 4% but continues to face headwinds near $86 as momentum flashes overbought risk.
  • Chiliz drops 1% on Friday after a four-day rally, bringing its gains so far this week to roughly 20%.
Vishal Dixit

Privacy coins, including Decred (DCR) and Dash (DASH), sustain the ongoing rally over the last four days while Chiliz (CHZ) takes a breather after extending gains above $0.05500. The technical outlook for privacy coins focuses on immediate resistance while Chiliz faces headwinds near $0.06000.

Decred extends rally as buying pressure mounts

Decred holds above $25.00 amid the ongoing six-day rally, which has yielded roughly 70% gains so far this week. The 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) bounces off the 200-day EMA, confirming a renewed bullish strength. 

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and the signal line continue to ascend above zero on the daily chart with green histogram bars widening, indicating a boost in bullish momentum. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 75, turning flat and entering the overbought zone, suggesting buying pressure stabilizing at elevated levels. 

DCR steadily climbs toward $28.50, which serves as immediate resistance. A breakout above this level could boost the privacy coin above $30.00, targeting the November 12 high at $39.99.

DCR/USDT daily price chart.

A potential reversal from $28.50 could find support at $22.00, aligning with the November 9 low.

Dash sustains upside momentum, targeting $100

Dash records a 10% rise at press time on Friday, extending gains for the fifth consecutive day. The 20-day EMA climbs sharply and holds above the 50- and 200-day EMAs, affirming a strong bullish bias. DASH remains well above these rising averages, with the short-term slope supporting the advance. 

The MACD on the daily chart holds above the signal line, with both above zero, signaling strengthening bullish momentum. Additionally, the widening positive histogram reinforces buyer control. At the same time, the RSI at 84 is overbought, which could curb upside and invite consolidation.

Dash crosses above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $86, measured from the November 4 high at $150 to the December 19 low at $35. A decisive close above this level would open the gates to the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement at $109.

DASH/USDT daily price chart.

On pullbacks, initial support emerges at the 50% retracement level at $72.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Chiliz takes a breather amid bullish technicals

Chiliz edges lower by 1% at the time of writing on Friday, after a four-day rally. The 50-day EMA rises above the 200-day EMA, forming a Golden Cross, highlighting strong bullish alignment. This configuration supports the advance, with price holding well above the moving average stack. 

If CHZ secures a daily close above $0.06000, it would possibly extend the rally toward the R3 Pivot Point at $0.06745.

Similar to the privacy coins, the MACD holds above the signal line in the positive territory, with a widening positive histogram, suggesting strengthening upside momentum. The RSI is at 77 in the overbought territory, signaling stretched conditions that could cap immediate gains. 

CHZ/USDT daily price chart.

A potential pullback could test deeper support at the R! Pivot Point at $0.04948 if buyers fade.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Author

Vishal Dixit

Vishal Dixit

FXStreet

Vishal Dixit holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry from Wilson College but found his true calling in the world of crypto.

