Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, and XRP face pullbacks after key resistance rejections

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) are steady at the time of writing on Wednesday as market momentum cools following recent resistance rejections. BTC and ETH slide more than 1% and 4% so far this week, while XRP gains 1.5% despite the recent correction. The momentum indicators for these top three cryptocurrencies signal weakening strength and suggest the potential for further downside.

Bitcoin drops to $103,000 after facing rejection from key level

Bitcoin price rose slightly and retested the key resistance at $106,453 —the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement — on Monday and declined 2.78% the next day. At the time of writing on Wednesday, BTC hovers at around $103,000.

If BTC continues its correction, it could extend the decline toward the key support at $100,353.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 41, below the neutral level of 50, indicating bearish momentum gaining traction. However, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) lines are converging, suggesting indecisiveness among the traders.

BTC/USDT daily chart

On the other hand, if BTC closes above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at $106,453 on a daily basis, it could extend the recovery toward the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $109,698.

Ethereum corrects after retesting its $3,592 resistance level

Ethereum price found support around the 50% retracement level at $3,171 on November 5 and recovered nearly 5% until Sunday. However, ETH faced rejection around $3,592 on Monday and declined 4.2% the following day. At the time of writing on Wednesday, ETH hovers at around $3,425.

If ETH continues its pullback, it could extend the decline toward the 50% retracement level at $3,171.

Like Bitcoin, Ethereum’s RSI signals bearish momentum, while the MACD indicates indecision among traders.

ETH/USDT daily chart

However, if ETH recovers and closes above $3,592, it could extend the rally toward the 50-day EMA at $3,868.

XRP could recover if the daily support at $2.35 holds

XRP price surged 6.75% on Monday, retesting the 50-day EMA at $2.55. However, it surrendered most of those gains on Tuesday after failing to break through that same resistance level. At the time of writing on Wednesday, XRP hovers around $2.39, nearing its daily support at $2.35.

If the daily support at $2.35 holds, XRP could extend the rally toward the 50-day EMA at $2.55.

The RSI slips below the neutral 50 level to 47, indicating slight weakness in momentum. However, the MACD showed a bullish crossover on Monday, which remains intact, supporting a bullish view.

XRP/USDT daily chart

However, if XRP closes below the daily support at $2.35, it could extend the correction toward the next daily support at $1.96.