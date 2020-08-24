Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin keeps a winning card on hand

- Bitcoin's chart leaves the door open to reaching new relative highs.
- Ethereum is still in a downward spiral and is losing market share to Bitcoin.
- Extreme market optimism remains a risk as a correction may come.
The crypto board has chosen the upside on Monday while continuing to consolidate all the gains since March.
The weakness that emerged at the beginning of last week has failed – so far – to break through the top 3’s support lines.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple are still within the price ranges of recent highs, and despite the current weakness, they remain within the previous bullish scenario.
Source: alternative.me
The market sentiment level continues to show a euphoric market. The indicator is around 78 and resists moving towards levels more conducive to healthy price development in the short term.
The war for market share remains active, putting pressure on Ethereum in particular. The momentum of Ether's dominance chart is moving to a bearish extreme that could lead to a rapid rebound in the short term. In the medium term, the scenario remains bearish.
ETH/BTC Daily Chart
ETH/BTC is currently trading at 0.03385 and momentarily finds support at the price congestion level of 0.0332. The 50-day exponential moving average is at around 0.0315, marking a possible target level in the short term.
Above the current price, the first resistance level is at 0.035, then the second at 0.0368 and the third one at 0.0372.
Below the current price, the first support level is at 0.0332, then the second at 0.0316 and the third one at 0.030.
The MACD on the daily chart continues to develop a bearish cross but is losing some of its downward momentum. The separation between the moving averages is huge, so the consolidation movement still has some way to go.
The DMI on the daily chart shows bulls and bears moving very close together. Any downward movement in the price would give the leadership of the ETH/BTC pair to the bears.
BTC/USD Daily Chart
BTC/USD is currently trading at $11,771 and is moving upwards, taking advantage of a positive day in the crypto market. The chances of breaking a relative high in a consolidation environment are low.
Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $12,275, then the second at $14,000 and the third one at $17,200.
Below the current price, the first support level is at $11,250, then the second at $10,935 and the third one at $10,650.
The MACD on the daily chart is losing its bearish profile and is approaching a favorable position for a new bullish cross in the near term.
The DMI indicator on the daily chart shows the bulls moving away from the bears again without the sell-side having attempted to take control of the pair.
ETH/USD Daily Chart
ETH/USD is currently trading at the price level of $393.8 while moving in the lower part of the current price range. The 50-day exponential moving average is moving in the $350 range, a feasible short term target.
Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $420, then the second at $440 and the third one at $460.
Below the current price, the first support level is at $385, then the second at $350 and the third one at $315.
The MACD on the daily chart shows an acceleration of the downward trend, with the moving averages further apart and a small increase in the downward slope.
The DMI on the daily chart shows both sides of the market moving at the same level, waiting for a final move in the price to indicate whether it will be the bulls or the bears that take the lead in the short term.
XRP/USD Daily Chart
XRP/USD is currently trading at $0.2887 and is attempting to break the price congestion resistance level at $0.29 to return to the middle of the consolidation range.
Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $0.29, then the second at $0.30 and the third one at $0.315.
Below the current price, the first support level is at $0.285, then the second at $0.267 and the third one at $0.26.
The MACD on the daily chart continues to cross downward and increases the gap between the moving averages. The bearish profile is decreasing a bit but not enough to attempt a significant upward move.
The DMI on the daily chart shows the bears and bulls following closely together. A downward movement in the price would allow the selling side to take control of the pair.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin locked below $12,000, Cosmos and Augur are on roller coaster
BTC/USD recovered from the intraday low of $11,595 to trade at $11,750 by press time. The first digital coin has been hovering under $12,000 for the best bart of the previous week amid growing uncertainty on the market.
BCH/USD regains ground, bulls target at $300.00
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has recovered from the intraday low of $282.27 and hit $291.82 during early Asian hours. At the time of writing, BCH/USD is changing hands at $291.20, having gained over 2% since the beginning of the day and 2.6$ on a day-to-day basis.
ATOM/USD stays above $8.00, gets ready for another bullish wave
Cosmos (ATOM) is the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $1.64 billion. The coin has gained over 10% in the recent 24 hours to trade above $8.00 at the time of writing.
NEO/USD stalls under $20 as cryptocurrencies resume uptrend
NEO has been consistent in the push for gains since March to the extent of surpassing the previous high at $16.68 (traded in February). A new high has been reached at $19.82, marking a temporary setback from the uptrend.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD massive bull-run lingers – Grayscale report
After rallying remarkably above $12,000 and trading new 2020 highs at $12,500, Bitcoin plummeted to confirm support at $11,600.