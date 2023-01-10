Three reasons why all eyes are on the Cardano price this week

- Cardano price outperformed most cryptocurrencies this week, rallying by 40% since January 1.
- December's monthly high has been liquidated, the mid $0.35 level is the next bullish target zone.
- Invalidation of the bullish trend is a breach below $0.265.
Cardano price has pulled off a surprising rally, outperforming nearly all other cryptocurrencies in the space. The digital token now eyes the 2022 liquidity levels and could yield substantial gains if successful.
Cardano price pulls a crypto 180
Cardano price is the center of the crypto market's attention during the second trading week of the new year. On January 9, the smart-contract token surged by 40% since its opening at $0.248 on 2023's opening bell. As the days progressed, the trading range has expanded progressively. Consequently, Cardano breached several short-term indicators and previous resistance zones.
Cardano price currently auctions at $0.3170 as the self-proclaimed Ethereum killer token hovers within Deember's broken support zone. Earlier in the week, the bulls breached both the 8-day exponential and 21-day simple moving averages, signaling that the uptrend was genuine. The 15% spike on January 9 broke through the December monthly high of $0.3290, leading to a period of profit-taking consolidation.
ADA/USDT 3-Hour Chart
Considering the scenario that has just unfolded, the bulls have collected several liquidity barriers and opening a long position for more gains is likely to face higher risks. Still, the rally's slope is parabolic, and opening a short position on the digital token would be equally problematic.
If the market is genuinely bullish, then the next target to aim for would be the 50% Fib level of November's trading range at $0.3510, resulting in a 13% increase from ADA's current market value.
On the contrary, if the bulls are already at their wits, the bears could take hold of the current pause in the market and induce a selloff targeting the recently breached moving indicators that remain untested following the recent rally. The 21-day simple moving average is $0.2600 and would reside 15% below Cardano's current price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC has officially doubled since the summer
Litecoin price is up 100% since the summertime lows. LTC price confirms the bullish bias set forth by FXStreet analysts throughout the weeks. While a rally toward $100 seems imminent, this thesis identifies possible areas of resistance to stifle the LTC bulls.
BlockFi is set to file its assets and liabilities for bankruptcy on January 11
BlockFi filings will disclose all the payments it has made to insiders and other parties prior to the bankruptcy filing. BlockFi management also confirmed that no member of its team had withdrawn any cryptocurrency from its lending platform since October.
CFTC joins Justice Department to file a lawsuit against Solana DEX Mango Market exploiter
Solana price began 2023 by kicking off a rally that raised the value of the cryptocurrency from $9.63 to $16.48 at the time of writing. Registering an almost 70% increase in price, SOL is inching close to the $20 mark.
Three reasons why all eyes are on the Cardano price this week
Cardano price is the center of the crypto market's attention during the second trading week of the new year. On January 9, the smart-contract token surged by 40% since its opening at $0.248 on 2023's opening bell.
Bitcoin: Why $20,000 BTC is programmed
Bitcoin (BTC) price is traversing a channel that is sloping to the upside. Despite the consolidation, BTC is slowly climbing higher like clockwork. The recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting on December 15 caused BTC to spike beyond the confines of the channel, but things are back to normal.