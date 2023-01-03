Cardano Price Prediction: ADA cues south, next stop at $0.21

- Cardano price closed December’s auction at a 22% loss of market value.
- ADA has strong confluence zones near the $0.21 level.
- Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a flip of the $0.29 barrier into support.
Cardano price shows strong bearish signals to start the new year. ADA could fall below $0.20 if market conditions persist.
Cardano price struggles to find support
Cardano price is facing a persistent bearish force that has yet to show signs of waning.
ADA closed December’s auction at a 22% loss of market value on the month, more than five times of Bitcoin’s 4% decline. As of January 2, the smart-contract token is up 3% since breaching the $0.24 price zone. While the three days of bullish price action are optimistic, the ADA price still shows more evidence to suggest that the downtrend will continue.
Cardano price currently auctions at $0.253. The current pullback finds resistance at Cardano’s previous support zone during December’s 22% downswing. Additionally, the bulls are finding resistance from the 21-day simple moving average.
A Fibonacci retracement tool surrounding the pandemic lows at $0.01 and the all-time highs at $2.82 shows the current price hovering just above the 50% Fib level at $0.21. The aforementioned level is likely where smart-money bears are considering to relieve their positions.
A daily closing candlestick below $0.21 would create a strong possibility for a retracement into the “Golden Pocket” 61.8% Fib level at $0.11. ADA would decline by 53% under the bearish scenario.
ADA/USDT 1-Day Chart
Invalidation of the bearish thesis could occur, but the bulls will need first to conquer November’s broken support zone at $0.29. In doing so, the ADA price could rally back towards the 38.2% Fib level at $0.39, resulting in a 63% increase from the current Cardano price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
How likely is Bitcoin price to return to $19,000 before FOMC minutes?
Bitcoin price shows a clear exhaustion of bullish trend after recovering above a stable support level. This move is likely setting up the stage for a rally for BTC bulls after a quiet end to 2022.
Litecoin Price Prediction: Last train to $100
Litecoin price displays convincing evidence that a countertrend rise could occur. Key levels have been defined to interpret LTC's potential move.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA cues south, next stop at $0.21
Cardano price shows strong bearish signals to start the new year. ADA could fall below $0.20 if market conditions persist.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Forecasting the first moves of 2023
The crypto market produced mundane price action to close out 2022, as all three cryptocurrencies evaded the anticipated Santa Rally. 2023 could be due for more downward price action if the lackluster effort from bulls continues.
Bitcoin: Why $20,000 BTC is programmed
Bitcoin (BTC) price is traversing a channel that is sloping to the upside. Despite the consolidation, BTC is slowly climbing higher like clockwork. The recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting on December 15 caused BTC to spike beyond the confines of the channel, but things are back to normal.