- THORChain price flipped a four-hour resistance level at $4.68 into a support floor.
- Increasingly bullish momentum indicators support the idea of a breakout rally to $5.22.
- A lower low below $4.45 will invalidate the bullish thesis for RUNE.
THORChain (RUNE) price has flipped a hurdle into a support floor and hints at an upcoming rally. RUNE holders could expect the newly flipped foothold to trigger a bounce to subsequent key hurdles.
Read more: THORChain price climbs 15% as native RUNE secures self-custody wallet integration
THORChain price ready to move higher
THORChain price has been on a downtrend for nearly seven weeks and has shed 41% so far. The recent move, however, seems to have flipped the $4.68 hurdle into a support floor, indicating a key shift in market structure favoring bulls.
Moreover, this flip of the hurdle into a support floor comes with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) crossing above the 50 mean level, adding credence to the uptick in bullish momentum. Awesome Oscillator has also moved above its 0 mean level, further denoting a sustained increase in bullish momentum.
Going forward, investors can expect THORChain price to kickstart a 10% move to the daily resistance level of $5.22. In its ascent to the target, RUNE holders can book partial profits at $4.88 hurdle.
RUNE/USDT 4-hour chart
While the bullish outlook for THORChain price is logical and backed by supporting indicators, investors need to note that the volatility after Bitcoin spot ETF approval has reduced on a relative basis. Therefore, the rally might be extremely slow or in some cases, it could fail to propel higher.
In such a case, if there is a spike in selling pressure that pushes THORChain price to produce a lower low below $4.45, it will invalidate the bullish thesis. In such a case, RUNE could crash 4% and tag the January 8 swing low at $4.27.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Bitcoin hits new milestone, $665.3 million worth BTC transferred in largest transaction in 2024
Bitcoin sees a spike in large transactions in 2024. BTC’s three of four largest transactions occurred on January 16. Bitcoin traders moved 42,870 BTC in one hour, the highest hourly movement recorded in six months.
ARK Invest sells its Proshares Bitcoin ETF holdings as the latter files to leverage spot BTC ETF
Spot Bitcoin ETF approvals in the past week grabbed investors' attention. With over $9.6 billion worth of volume traded in the first three days, the opportunity to jump onto the hype and book profits is driving asset managers to make some changes in their portfolios.
Fan token pioneer Chiliz price rallies 18% in a day, causing largest liquidations in three months
Chiliz price rallied over the past 24 hours to become one of the biggest gainers of the week. The cryptocurrency, while it might have brought profits to many investors, also caused losses to many traders who were pining for a crash in price.
Injective price braces for volatility ahead of nearly $150 million worth of INJ token unlocks
Injective (INJ) price has been trading within a range over the past several days, consolidating within the confines of two levels with profit taking and investors buying the correction keeping INJ within range. The AI crypto coin could register increasing volatility soon.
Bitcoin: BTC crashes as GBTC dumps, but bullish outlook still not under threat
Bitcoin (BTC) price action since October has been broadly bullish, consolidating within an ascending price channel. The hype around spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs) played a role in nurturing this uptrend, as well as the halving event that remains on the horizon. With the spot BTC ETFs narrative priced in already after the January 10 landmark decision, traders and investors are now navigating the aftermath as the waves of institutional money meet the shores of crypto.