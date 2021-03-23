Theta Price Prediction: THETA bulls could vanish as multiple time frames flash ‘sell’

Theta price faces stiff resistance from the 161.8% Fibonacci extension level at $11.34.

Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI) has flashed a “preemptive top” signal, suggesting that the rally might be coming to an end.

A decisive daily candlestick close above $11.34 could invoke a bullish scenario for THETA.

Theta price rally might come to an end soon as it approaches a significant resistance zone combined with a sell signal.

Theta price approaches overhead barrier

Theta price has increased 300% in less than a month. However, this bull run could be coming to an end as THETA is nearing another crucial point in its upswing, the 161.8% Fibonacci extension level at $11.34.

The MRI indicator flashed a “preemptive top” in the form of a yellow down arrow on the 1-day and the 1-week chart. This setup forecast a one-to-four candlestick correction.

Therefore, a combination of the 161.8% Fibonacci extension and the MRI indicator’s “top” signal could play a critical role in putting an end to THETA’s bull rally.

If the correction were to playout, Theta price could retrace 15% to $9.2. An overwhelming bearish pressure could extend this pullback by another 9% to $8.30.

THETA/USDT 1-day, 1-week chart

On the flip side, investors need to understand that sell signals tend to go bust in a strong bull trends. Moreover, the MRI’s sell signal is “preemptive” and has a chance of going bust.

If this were to happen, then Theta price could quickly surge past the $11.34 barrier coinciding with the 161.8% Fibonacci extension level. A decisive close above this point could see Theta price ascend 41% to 200% Fibonacci extension level at $16.01.