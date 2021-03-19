- Theta price emerged from an ascending triangle on March 17.
- Measured move target projects another 13% in gains.
- Intra-day weakness seems to be temporary.
Theta price has stalled in the past six hours, but the weakness does not diminish the bullish outlook. The measured move target at $9.80 and the important $10 level remain within the advance’s grasp.
Theta price aims higher
Monroe Trout, a successful hedge manager, liked to trade the ‘magnet effect’ - markets’ tendency to get to round numbers. It proved to be a highly profitable strategy for Trout, and it has proven valuable on many different financial markets, whether it be equity indexes, individual stocks, or currencies.
During the five-day symmetrical triangle formation, only two of the 18 down candlesticks were on above-average volume on the 4-hour chart. Such market behavior demonstrated that the notable rally in Theta during 2021 is far from being a pump-and-dump story.
Today’s intraday weakness is simply a technical reaction to the slight overbought condition on the Relative Strength Index (RSI). After releasing some of the pressure, Theta will likely advance to the measured move target of $9.80, representing a gain of 13% from the current price level.
Investors must be prepared for the magnet effect to come into play, which will lift THETA to $10. The more patient traders may be rewarded with a test of the 2.618 Fibonacci extension level at $11.
LINK/USD 4-hour chart
If the intraday weakness accelerates, the first support is the symmetrical triangle high at $8. The next important level is the 50 four-hour simple moving average (SMA) at $7.30. It provided support on March 17, right before the breakout.
A more dramatic decline will take Theta price down to the low of the symmetrical triangle at $6.20.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
