- Theta price hit a top after the second reversal signal was spotted on March 23.
- The 28% correction could extend another 20% as a stable support barrier at $11.34 gives in.
- A decisive close above $11.34 leading to a spike in buyers could trigger an upswing.
Theta price flashes two major sell signals that indicate a bearish regime is underway.
Theta price eyes a pullback
Theta price has appreciated one parabolic run after another from under $2 to almost hitting $15. Now, the market participants seem to be booking profits as major red flags develop across the board.
If the investors continue with selling THETA, this correction could prove fatal. At the time of writing, the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI) has flashed not one but two “cycle top” signals in the form of a red down arrow on the 4-hour chart.
This setup forecasts a one-to-four candlestick correction. Theta price retraced, and as a result, a crucial support barrier at $11.34 coinciding with the 161.8% Fibonacci retracement level was breached.
A sustained bearish pressure that keeps Theta price under this barrier could spell disaster for the cryptocurrency. In such a scenario, THETA will likely continue its descent to the immediate demand barrier at $9.64, which coincides with the 50 four-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA).
Following this, the MRI’s breakout line at $9.21, acting as an intermediary support level, will also play a pivotal role. If this zone breaks down, 127.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $8.30 will be tapped.
Adding credibility to this bearish outlook is the recently spawned “sell signal” by the SuperTrend indicator.
THETA/USDT 4-hour chart
Regardless of the selling pressure, if bulls manage to keep Theta price above $11.34, the pessimistic outlook can be delayed. However, a decisive close above $14.43 that creates a higher could invalidate the bearish scenario and kickstart a fresh uptrend.
If this were to happen, THETA could surge 10% to 200% Fibonacci retracement level at $16.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE prepares for 35% bounce from crucial level
Dogecoin price hints at a bounce from the lower boundary of an ascending parallel channel. Tom DeMark Sequential indicator suggests a reversal of downtrend is on its way.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP recovery needs to cross $0.4950 to convince buyers
Ripple picks up bids to $0.4903, up nearly 2.0% intraday, during early Thursday. The altcoin dropped to the lowest since March 16 the previous day but bounced off before testing an ascending support line ...
Stellar Price Prediction: XLM technicals point to a 40% rally
Stellar price has traded in a tight sideways channel since the 50% crash in February, just below the January 6 high at $0.44 and around the 50-day simple moving average (SMA).
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH bears eye key support line below $1,500
Ethereum fails to bounce off early March lows while taking rounds to $1,590 by the press time of early Thursday.The quote keeps a downside break of $1,720-30 horizontal resistance area.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC next target is $70,000, but whales are selling
Bitcoin had a fantastic week jumping to a new all-time high at $61,844 thanks to weakness from the U.S. dollar after the Federal Reserve issues a FOMC statement. The flagship cryptocurrency has maintained its daily uptrend and targets $70,000 next.