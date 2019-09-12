The Bitcoin Cash team are looking to evolving to keep up with the times and want to bring out a Bitcoin Cash futures contract.

As we know there are various platforms offering BTC futures and with the release of the Bakkt exchange, I am sure something like this can generate more interest from the institutional community.

This new movement was made known by the head of the Bitcoin.com Exchange David Shin. According to Shin will be listed on one of the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s Exchange

“We’ll try to list a BCH future on one of these exchanges that’s CFTC regulated to therefore have a product that can be traded into the U.S. with institutional traders, In theory, we should see more penetration, more users, more trading and more volume.”

So the aim is to grow the Bitcoin Cash market cap and get more institutional traders involved. Hopefully, this can come out soon and add to the crypto futures product range.