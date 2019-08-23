The Amazon Web Services crash is causing havoc with crypto exchanges (could explain BitMex)

AWS has crashed according to reports on twitter causing havoc at cryptocurrency exchanges.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) are an integral part of the API implementation process for many sites with Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao taking to twitter to confirm the news.

Previously FX Street had reported a flash crash at the BitMex exchange but it seems Binance has also had some issues. In similar cases, based on the CITEX exchange’s record book, many people were executing trades on Bitcoin for as low as $0.32.

Thankfully, AWS’s page indicated that there were some issues at the Tokyo facility and they were able to figure out the root cause of the problem, they also said services will be back to normal soon.