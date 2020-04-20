- Tezos trades over 7% lower as Monday's crypto sell of bites.
- The price could test the lower bound of the channel.
XTZ/USD 4-hour chart
Tezos has fallen around 7% on Monday but the structure of the chart still looks bullish as the price makes higher highs and higher lows on the 4-hour chart. It seems if there is enough momentum the price could test the bottom of the channel. The 55 exponential moving average has been taken out to the downside and the 200 simple moving average still lies in wait. The RSI is also in a negative position as the indicator moved past the 50 mid-line into negative territory.
On the higher timeframe this particular chart pattern looks like a bear flag. So if this breaks to the downside it could mean there is a chance that the sell off could accelerate. The 2.00 level is a psychological support so the price might stall there.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
