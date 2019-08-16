Above is the 5-minute BTC/USD chart which shows the powerful surge in volume when the Bakkt announcement was made. The arrow shows the exact time of the release, prior to the story BTC/USD was trading close to 10,000.00 and bouncing off the mean value price for the day. Once the volume came in the 10,232.44 intraday resistance was taken out and a new high was made for the session at 10,475.00. This high is now looking vulnerable as sentiment has shifted to the positive side following the release.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.