Taiwan makes progress on crypto regulation, plans to ban non-compliant offshore exchanges

Share:

Taiwan Financial Supervisory Commission held a public hearing for the crypto industry and announced a draft release of guiding principles.

The regulator received inputs from exchanges like Binance on anti-money laundering.

The FSC has plans to ban offshore crypto exchanges if they fail to comply with the regulator’s requests.

Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC), the island’s top financial regulator, held a public hearing for the crypto industry on Thursday. As reported by the Central News Agency (CNA), the regulator is set to release guiding principles for the management of virtual asset platforms and crypto brokers in Taiwan.

This is a significant development that impacts offshore exchanges and their users since Taiwan has plans to ban exchanges that lack compliance registration.

Also read: XRP price likely to slump as pro-XRP attorney Deaton analyzes the Howey memo and Hinman speech

Offshore crypto exchanges could face ban

Taiwan is making progress in crypto regulation and developing guiding principles for the virtual asset industry. According to a CNA report, the FSC will complete the draft of these guidelines for exchanges and brokers operating in Taiwan by the end of the month.

The rules will act as guidelines while the FSC develops further regulation for crypto. The guidelines will bring clarity to the listing, delisting and issuance of digital assets, strengthen the fairness and transparency of the process and establish a mechanism for hot and cold wallet management for crypto entities, among other measures.

Moreover, the country is contemplating a ban on offshore crypto exchanges that are operating without a compliance registration. Binance has applied for a license to operate in Taiwan and the exchange offered its expertise in anti-money laundering to the regulator at the hearing held on Thursday.