SushiSwap Price Prediction: SUSHI poised for correction after rallying 200% in two weeks

- SushiSwap led the DeFi sector in recovery by spiking massively to trade highs of $1.45 in November.
- A reversal from the monthly high is in the offing following the rejection from the resistance range between $1.33 and $1.45.
SushiSwap has recently become a decentralized finance (DeFi) darling token. The massive gains posted in the last 14 days have brought the once-troubled cryptoasset back into the limelight. SushiSwap is changing at $1.28 at the time of writing after growing by over 200% since the beginning of November. The losses seem to be coming back into the picture on SushiSwap hitting October's hurdle between $1.33 and $1.45.
SushiSwap retreat seems imminent
Sellers appear to be streaming back in masses, aiming to regain control over the price and perhaps erase some of the gains accrued in November. The Relative Strength Index on the 4-hour chart gives credence to the bearish outlook after sliding from the overbought region.
The first point of contact in case declines progress is $0.84, but if the bearish grip becomes more vigorous, SUSHI will seek support at $0.47. All the three simple moving averages; the 50 SMA, 100 SMA and 200 SMA, will absorb some of the selling pressure, preventing SushiSwap from plunging massively.
SUSHI/USD 4-hour chart
The TD Sequential indicator has presented multiple sell signals in the form of green nine candlesticks on the 4-hour, 12-hour, and daily charts. In other words, the uptrend may have hit its elastic limit, and SUSHI could commence dumping.
SUSHI/USD 4-hour, 12-hour and daily charts
It is worth mentioning that Santiment's Network Growth metric highlights a spike in the number of new addresses joining the network. If sustained over time, rising network growth is usually a bullish sign for the asset's value.
SushiSwap network growth chart
On the flip side, declining network growth highlights the possibility of the price falling soon. Therefore, the spike in SUSHI's network growth invalidates the bearish outlook and affirms SUSHI's potential to continue with the rally.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin poised to stage technical correction toward $15,000
Bitcoin climbed to its highest level since January 2018 at $16,490 on Friday and erased a small portion of its weekly gains on Saturday. After declining to $15,720, Bitcoin seems to have gone into a consolidation phase on Sunday.
Polkadot Price Forecast: DOT eyes breakout to $5 as market bottom beckons
Polkadot continued with the hunt for a bottom amid consolidation over the weekend. The price is teetering at $4.4, as bulls work around the clock to find a formidable bottom.
Yearn.Finance looks to extend rebound beyond $20,000
After dropping all the way to $7,500 on November 5th, YFI staged a decisive rebound and climbed to a fresh monthly high of $19,275 earlier in the week. Although YFI seems to be fluctuating in a ...
XLM could target $0.0933 with a daily close above $0.0840
After struggling to find direction and spending the majority of the day in a relatively tight range, Stellar Lumens gained traction on Saturday and climbed to a weekly high of $0.0843. However, XLM struggled ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC is a step away from record high
The pioneer digital currency hit a new multi-year high at $16,491 and settled above the critical resistance of $16,000. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $16,350.