- SushiSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a decentralized exchange that became extremely popular.
- SUSHI, the token of Sushiswap, managed to reach a $270 million market capitalization but lost most of its token value.
Sushiswap is a fork of Uniswap and uses SUSHI tokens to grant users control over the protocol and rewards them with a portion of the fees collected. Sushiswap quickly turned heads and became extremely popular, especially thanks to its native token and the ability to stake several other tokens to obtain it.
SUSHI was quickly listed on major exchanges, including Binance, and had a massive rally towards $16. Unfortunately, the surge was short-lived, and the token lost most of its value due to its founder selling his tokens. Chef Nomi, the founder of Sushiswap, announced that it will sell all SUSHI holdings to ‘stop caring about price.’
Of course, the announcement was met with a lot of criticism from the Sushiswap community accusing the founder of exit scamming. The controversy didn’t end there as Chef Nomi eventually came back and returned $13 million in Ethereum.
To everyone. I fucked up. And I am sorry.— Chef Nomi #SushiSwap (@NomiChef) September 11, 2020
Although many people accepted the apology, many criticized the founder even further, stating that he only returned the funds because he got doxxed—a practice that involves publishing private and identifying information about a particular individual.
The price of SUSHI is dead
It’s no surprise that SUSHI’s value has fallen so hard. Since its peak September 1, the digital asset is down by more than 92% and unable to recover.
SUSHI/USD 4-hour chart
Furthermore, instead of positive signals, on the 4-hour chart, the TD sequential indicator has just presented a sell signal. The price is currently at $1.31 below the 50-MA resistance level. The nearest support level was formed at $1.21, which is the most likely target for the bears in the short-term.
SUSHI IOMAP Chart
The In/Out of the money around price chart by IntoTheBlock shows a dull picture for the bulls. The nearest support area is between $1.28 and $1.31, where 2.3 million SUSHI tokens were bought. However, this is minuscule compared to the resistance area between $1.32 and $1.36, where 61 million SUSHI tokens were bought.
SUSHI New Addresses
Nonetheless, there are some positive news for SUSHI holders. The number of new addresses entering the network has increased over the past three days from 166 to 263, which shows a growing interest in buying the dip.
SUSHI Holders Distribution
Furthermore, the number of whales with at least 10,000,000 tokens has increased by one on September 28, representing close to $13,000,000 at current prices.
If bulls can defend the $1.21 support level on the daily chart, a bounce towards the last high at $1.48 is likely.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Breaking: ECB registers 'digital euro' trademark
The European Central Bank applied to register the term 'digital euro,' Bloomberg reports. According to the information on the European Union Intellectual Property Office website, the application was submitted on September 22. The ECB representative confirmed the filing.
Litecoin prepares for Mimblewimble privacy launch, but investors raise concerns
Mimblewimble is a protocol designed to achieve various improvements like greater scalability or privacy. The founder of Litecoin, Charlie Lee, has been designing a Mimblewimble add-on block for quite some time.
Bitcoin leads the market into uncertainty
The sluggish trading across the market seems far from over. The majority of cryptocurrencies are facing uncertainty, especially with consolidation taking precedence. However, some selected digital assets are decoupling from Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies.
SEC goes after Salt Lending following the win over Kik: Who's next
The US regulator is hunting for ICOs of cryptocurrency and blockchain projects that qualify as an illegal securities sale. The FXStreet already reported that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) won a case against Kik Iinteractive Inc.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Keep calm and HODL on until the USA elects the president
Bitcoin (BTC) partially regained the losses incurred at the beginning of the week; however, the upside momentum is still too weak to take the price out of the bearish territory and ensure a sustainable recovery.