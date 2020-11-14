DeFi darlings make a comeback: Uniswap, SUSHI, Aave amongst biggest gainers of week

- Uniswap is up more than 25% this week.
- SUSHI is likely to face resistance at $0.9000.
- Key support for Aave seems to have formed around mid-$56s.
Several top DeFi tokens are posting impressive gains this week as investors remain on the hunt for alternative opportunities for returns as the upbeat market mood surrounding cryptocurrencies remain intact.
AAVE retreats after climbing above $70
Earlier in the week, AAVE touched its highest level since its introduction into the market at $70.44 before staging a technical correction. As of writing, Aave is trading around $59, gaining nearly 40% in the past seven days. IntoTheBlock's IOMAP shows more than 600 addresses bought 4.39 million Aave between $55.70 and $57.50, suggesting that the price is likely to face strong support in that area. On the other hand, 427 new addresses that bought AAVE between $63.30 and $64.70 could look to break even when the price reaches that level and keep the upside potential limited.
SUSHI fails to break above $1 psychological mark
SUSHI gained nearly 40% on Friday and came in within a touching distance of the key psychological level of $1. Following this impressive rally, a technical correction followed on Saturday but SushiSwap is still up nearly %30 for the week at $0.8700. According to IntoTheBlock's IOMAP, 18 new addresses accumulated a total of 6.2 million SUSHI between $0.8755 and $0.9000, making this area a critical hurdle before price could target $1. On the flipside, 12.85 million SUSHI were bought by 289 new addresses between $0.8172 and $0.8422, marking this area as the likely completion point for a correction.
UNI could extend correction to $3.20
UniSwap rose to its highest level in five weeks at $3.9750 on Friday but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum. At the moment, UNI is losing 5% on the day at $3.6577 but is up 26% since the start of the week. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart touched its highest level at 80 on Friday and UNI seems to have gone into a consolidation phase. On the downside, the correction could continue to $3.2, where the ascending trend line coming from November 5th and the mid-point of the Bollinger Band merge. If this area holds as support, the price needs to make a daily close above $4 in order to continue to push higher.
UNI/USD 4-hour chart
Although DeFi tokens have struggled to find demand in the past few weeks, the cryptocurrency market's broad-based rally triggered sharp upsurges in Uniswap, SushiSwap and Aave prices due to their relatively small market cap. The sentiment surrounding the crypto space is likely to continue to impact these tokens' performances.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin is designed to moon due to its core economic model
It appears that the most recent block rewards reduction event is yet to have an impact on Bitcoin's price. While the pioneer cryptocurrency becomes more scarce, awareness is skyrocketing among investors.
Roughly $1 billion in Ethereum will be released from Uniswap leading to a spike in selling pressure
Uniswap conducted the first community call to discuss the upcoming actions after UNI farming ends on November 17. The largest decentralized exchange had four ETH-based liquidity pools running since September 17, rewarding users with 583,333 UNI per week, per pool.
EOS price jumps 4% and targets $2.64 as buying pressure continues to mount
EOS price was bounded inside a descending wedge pattern formed on the 4-hour chart. The digital asset had a notable breakout several hours ago, jumping from $2.48 to $2.59 within hours. The initial price target for the bulls is $2.62.
A weakening US dollar favours Bitcoin and the crypto market
The cryptocurrency market is mostly motionless apart from Bitcoin’s upsurge to $16,500 on Thursday. Ethereum did not join BTC’s solid uptrend, especially with the hurdle at $470 staying put.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC is a step away from record high
The pioneer digital currency hit a new multi-year high at $16,491 and settled above the critical resistance of $16,000. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $16,350.