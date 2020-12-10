Stellar Price Prediction: XLM uptrend in jeopardy as multiple sell signals emerge

- Stellar becomes the biggest double-digit gainer in the top 50, following a 16% upswing.
- Sell signals on the 12-hour and daily chart hint at a possible correction in the near term.
Stellar spiked massively toward the end of the American session on Wednesday. As predicted, bulls regained control over the price, gearing up for gains above $0.2. However, the uptrend seems to have hit a tipping point, with XLM likely to make a significant correction.
Stellar’s uptrend in grave danger
The impressive price action occurred as other digital assets searched for robust support levels following the recent losses. XLM/USD confirmed a breakout above a descending wedge pattern, boosting the price action towards $0.18.
Stellar price hit a weekly high at $0.179 after failing to tackle the seller congestion at the 100 Simple Moving Average on the 4-hour chart. At the time of writing, XLM is trading at $0.172 while holding above the immediate support provided by the 50 SMA.
A bearish narrative will come into the picture if Stellar closes the day under the short term moving average support. With overhead pressure mounting under the 100 SMA, the cross-border token is likely to resume the downtrend. Besides, the Relative Strength Index shows that the bearish grip could get sturdy in the near term.
XLM/USD 4-hour chart
The TD Sequential indicator has flashed a couple of sell signals on the 12-hour and daily charts. The calls to sell manifested in green nine candlesticks. If validated, the bearish outlook will see Stellar correct in one to four candlesticks. Similarly, the crypto may get into an extended retreat if supply increases in the coming few days.
XLM/USD 12-hour/daily charts
Stellar’s potential downtrend is likely to stretch to the next support at $0.16. However, if this support is bypassed, bulls will be forced to settle for the anchor at $0.14. Here, they are likely to rebuild the uptrend again.
On the flip side, buyers may well continue with the most recent gains if they can protect the support at the 50 SMA as if their lives depend on it. Trading above the 50 SMA might elevate the crypto to price levels around $0.2. The RSI is not yet oversold; therefore, room for growth is still available.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP is on the brink of recovery, with still one more crucial resistance barrier to overcome
Ripple's XRP is changing hands at $0.57 at the time of writing, having gained over 10% on a day-to-day basis. However, despite the recovery, it is still 9% down on a weekly basis.
Ethereum price aiming for $800 as institutional investors buy the dip
The largest cryptocurrency trust fund, Grayscale, has recently purchased around 131,254 Ethereum pushing its total to $1.66 billion at current prices. Ethereum has managed to defend a critical support level on the daily chart and it’s aiming for higher highs.
Yearn.Finance price about to rebound as the DeFi protocol reports net income of $3.8 million
Yearn.Finance (YFI) attempted a recovery above $32,00 on December 2 only to retreat below $25,000 at the time of writing. The popular DeFi-token lost over 16% on a week-to-week basis and moved back to the 31st position in the global cryptocurrency market rating.
Bitwise's new crypto index fund trades roughly $14 million shares on its first day
Bitwise Asset Management listed its crypto index fund Bitwise 10 Crypto on the over-the-counter (OTC) market OTCQX. Over 14 million shares were sold on the first trading day.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC teetering on the verge of an abyss after conquering a new all-time high
Bitcoin lived through a momentous week. The pioneer digital currency hit the new all-time high at $19,915 and stopped within a whisker of a crucial $20,000.