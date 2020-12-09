Stellar Price Forecast: XLM downward momentum weakening, as bulls prepare to regain control

- Stellar is likely to extend the bearish outlook to $0.14 before recovery comes into the picture.
- A buy signal on the daily chart indicates bullish potential and closing above $0.15 would be a massive positive signal.
Stellar bulls are nursing wounds after a massive battering from the sellers over the last 24 hours. The cross-border token has extended the bearish leg under $0.15 and is currently trading at $0.146. Sellers appear to be engulfed by exhaustion amid improving technicals.
Stellar downtrend on its last stroke
XLM/USD breakdown begun after the remarkable uptrend in November hit a barrier at $0.23. Initial support above $0.14 saw Stellar recover considerably and touch $0.22. Since then, the price has been on a consistent downtrend with the token’s upside capped under a descending trendline.
The bearish outlook seems to have been confirmed following the drop under the 50 Simple Moving Average and the 100 SMA support levels. According to the Relative Strength Index, Stellar is likely to refresh November support before a significant recovery occurs.
Closing the day above $0.15 would be a bullish signal. New upward momentum will come into the picture if Stellar steps above the descending trendline resistance.
XLM/USD 4-hour chart
The TD Sequential indicator has flashed a buy signal on the daily chart in the form of a red nine candlestick. If validated, the demand for XLM will surge, creating enough volume to support recovery in one to four daily candlesticks. Price action above the key resistance at $0.18 might call for more buy orders; perhaps the tailwind will be strong enough for gains above $0.2.
XLM/USD daily chart
It is worth noting that Stellar’s short-term analysis is bearish, and if support at $0.14 fails to hold, declines might overshoot to test the 200 SMA at $0.13. Further down, the next key buyer congestion zones include $0.1 and $0.08.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin tumbles as altcoins present the best buy-the-dip opportunities
The market is a sea of red following Bitcoin’s recent slide to $18,000. Altcoins across the board dived in tandem with BTC, but on-chain metrics suggest that this is the best time to buy the dip and capitalize on their potential recovery.
Chainlink price remains bullish from on-chain perspective despite ongoing correction
Chainlink (LINK) extended the decline and touched $11.22, the lowest level since November 26. Despite the sell-off, LINK is still the seventh-largest digital asset with a current market capitalization of $4.7 billion.
France wants to track down every cryptocurrency transaction, inadvertently boosting Monero's utility
French authorities developed strict KYC (Know Your Customer) measures for the cryptocurrency market. The French Ministry of Economy and Finance will officially present the new rules by the end of the week, Simon Polrot, President of Paris-based crypto association ADAN, said in an interview with The Block.
XLM downward momentum weakening, as bulls prepare to regain control
Stellar bulls are nursing wounds after a massive battering from the sellers over the last 24 hours. The cross-border token has extended the bearish leg under $0.15 and is currently trading at $0.146. Sellers appear to be engulfed by exhaustion amid improving technicals.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC teetering on the verge of an abyss after conquering a new all-time high
Bitcoin lived through a momentous week. The pioneer digital currency hit the new all-time high at $19,915 and stopped within a whisker of a crucial $20,000.