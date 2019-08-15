South Korea’s bank enter partnership for the development of a blockchain based security system

Shinhan Bank is the oldest bank in South Korea, they have announced partnering with two companies, as they are keen to develop a blockchain security system.

Shinhan bank are set to enhance security with blockchain, which was detailed within a report published by TheKoreaTimes. Shinhan Bank has signed a memorandum of understanding with financial technology startup Ground X and blockchain developer Hexlant for the development of a blockchain security system.

In terms of the deal, it will see the institution’s partners jointly developing a Private Key Management System for its banking services. Ground X is the blockchain unit of South Korean messaging giant Kakao, and are expected to be proving a blockchain-based platform. Hexlant develops the infrastructure, that is going to feature an anti-cracking program for the platform.