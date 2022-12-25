At the time of writing, SOL is two hours away from printing Sunday’s settling price. The bulls will need to conquer at least half of the previous weekly range near $13 to create the potential for more uptrend opportunities. A breach above the aforementioned level could enable SOL to challenge December’s monthly high at $14.96. The self-proposed “Ethereum killer” smart contract token would rise by 30% if the bullish scenario occured.

Solana price currently trades at $11.32, less than 5% above the yearly low. In the likely event that the liquidity zone is breached , the bulls would have to rely on support levels established in 2021 during SOL’s infamous 10x bullrun. Key levels would be $9 and potentially $7.80, resulting in up to a 30% decline from Solana’s current market value.

Solana price is enduring a strong bearish force as the centralized smart contract token is currently down 20% since the start of the month. On December 25, the bulls have been rejected access to the mid $11 barrier. The 8-day exponential moving average is currently acting as resistance, and the recent denial of passage could be the catalyst for a sweep-the-lows event targeting the yearly low at $10.74.

Solana price is setting up to wipe the yearly lows. If the breach occurs, SOL could auction for less than $10 in 2023. Key levels have been defined to identify SOL's potential landing zones if the liquidity zone within arms reach loses support.

