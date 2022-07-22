- Solana price has breached an ascending trend channel.
- Solana price falls in free-fall fashion as traders enjoy profits from an earlier bearish forecast.
- Invalidation of the uptrend lines at $33
Solana price has provided two profitable opportunities this week. Defining the third will be the more challenging. Here are the possible scenarios.
Is Solana price A falling knife?
Solana price falls in free-fall fashion as expected from this week’s bearish outlook. Solana price has more wiggle room to fall; However, strong support lies within the $37 region. Traders who missed this week’s opportunities to short the digital asset should remain sidelined for now. Placing an entry to aim for the supportive barrier is ill-advised as a sharp rebound could resolve the free-fall decline.
Solana price at the time of writing trades at $40.65. Traders looking to catch a knife can look for a buy opportunity in the $37 zone with an invalidation level at $33.95. Bullish targets lie once again between $44 and $47 target.
SOL/USDT 1-Hour Chart
Remember that a breach below $33.would prompt more liquidations and deem the entire uptrend void. The bears could then reroute south, targeting swing lows in the $31 zone for up to a 25% decline from the current Solana price.
In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the recent price action of Solana analyzing key levels of interest in the market. -FXStreet Team
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
