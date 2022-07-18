Look for definitive sell signals if and when the Solana price rallies towards $47. The bearish targets will be $34 and $31. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach and close above $50.50. If the bulls can conquer the invalidation level , they should be able to rally towards $55, resulting in a 35% increase from the current Solana price.

Solana price currently trades at $41 as the bulls have rallied 25% over the weekend. Retail traders in disbelief of the current uptrend’s momentum should be wary of placing a bearish entry too soon as smart money operators have higher time-frame liquidity levels in the $44 through $47 range. Additionally, the bulls have arisen while consistently relying on an ascending parallel channel. This could be viewed as a subtle bearish clue. Nonetheless, traders should stay out of the way until definitive short signals are placed in the mid-$40 zone.

Solana price rises in stair-step fashion to start the third trading week of July. The double-top formation is likely to be breached in the coming hours. A spike above the $43 price level could trigger an additional 10-15% rise towards $47. However, the structure of the bullish incline signals weakness and a 25% plummet to $31 could occur.

