Solana price likely to see a dip before SOL triggers upswing to $240

Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Analysts believe Ripple could beat SEC lawsuit on one condition
Ripple has filed a new briefing regarding the deliberative process privilege (DPP), the protection of information that supports the SEC's stance from third parties. Proponents believe that the payments giant is closer to winning the SEC vs. Ripple case.
Why MATIC price could soon see a meteoric rise toward the round level of $4
MATIC price appears to be ready for a major upswing toward $3.84 as Polygon presented a bullish chart pattern on the daily chart. The governing technical pattern suggests that the layer-2 token is preparing for a 62% climb.
EOS community votes to fire and cut off payments to Block.one
The EOS community has decided to halt ongoing payments to the company behind the blockchain’s network, Block.one. Through a super-majority consensus, the community claims that the firm is no longer acting in the network’s best interests.
Chainlink price to provide buy opportunity before LINK surges 35%
Chainlink price witnessed a sell-off after setting up a local top at $23.31. The resulting downswing is likely to knock LINK down to $19.03, providing bargain hunters with an opportunity to accumulate.
The bull and the bear case for BTC
Bitcoin price saw a recent bullish impulse that faced massive headwinds before it tagged a crucial psychological barrier. With directional bias and choppy price action, BTC is likely to experience massive volatility as the situation resolves over time.