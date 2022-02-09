- Solana price retraced 11% after encountering the bearish breaker, extending from $115.51 to $144.70.
- The resulting retracement found support at $110.03, hinting at a reversal rally.
- A breakdown of the $93.30 barrier will invalidate the bullish thesis for SOL.
Solana price saw a slow reversal of the overall downtrend after retesting a crucial support level. Nonetheless, the uptrend was impressive but was stopped due to a stiff resistance barrier, leading to a pullback. SOL bulls seem to have made a comeback and suggest that a new uptrend seems likely.
Solana price to restart its ascent
Solana price retraced roughly 11% after tagging the $115.51 to $144.70 bearish breaker for the second time. This downswing found support at the $110.03 barrier and is currently establishing a directional bias.
A resurgence of buyers will likely result in a bounce off the said foothold leading to an uptrend into the breaker. This time around, investors can expect Solana price to pierce through and retest the weekly resistance barrier at $135.71.
In total, this run-up would constitute a 23% ascent from $110.03 and is likely where the upside for Solana price is capped. A move beyond this barrier will require additional buying pressure or a retracement that resets the bullish momentum.
SOL/USDT 1-day chart
While the $110.03 support level seems to be holding the downswing steady, a breakdown could lead to a retest of the $101.95 barrier. This down move will give the bulls another chance at a comeback. Failure to pull a 180 will likely suggest a weakness among buyers.
If Solana price produces a daily candlestick close below $93.30, it will invalidate the bullish thesis and open the possibility of creating a lower low. In this situation, SOL could gain by revisiting the daily demand zone, extending from $65.91 to $81.90.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
