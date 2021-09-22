- Der Solana-Kurs erlebt gerade die erste nennenswerte Korrektur seit seiner 876%-Rallye.
- Ein Rutsch unter die Nachfragebarriere bei 119,26 $ würde SOL bis auf 95,94 $ zurückwerfen.
- Eine erfolgreiche Rückeroberung des Widerstandsniveaus um 147,55 $ würde die Abwärtsthese entkräften.
Der Solana-Kurs befindet sich seit dem 20. Juli in einem exponentiellen Aufwärtstrend, der sich bis zum Erreichen eines neuen Allzeithochs am 9. September nicht abschwächte. Dieser etwa anderthalb Monate dauernde Anstieg des SOL-Kurses erfährt derzeit einen Pullback, der sich noch weiter nach unten ausdehnen könnte, wenn entscheidende Barrieren durchbrochen werden.
Solana-Kurs vor Entscheidung
Der Solana-Kurs ist seit dem 20. Juli in 51 Tagen um rund 876 % gestiegen. Das Beeindruckendste an diesem Anstieg ist, dass es auf dem Weg dorthin keinen massiven Abschwung gegeben hat. Nachdem er jedoch mit 216 $ ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht hatte, begann sich der SOL-Kurs abzukühlen.
Bislang ist der Altcoin um 44 % gefallen und prallt derzeit am 50 %-Fibonacci-Retracement-Level bei 119,26 $ ab. Dennoch ist es unwahrscheinlich, dass sich dieser Aufwärtstrend fortsetzt, insbesondere in Anbetracht der Marktlage.
Ein möglicher Anstieg des Verkaufsdrucks, der die Marke von 119,26 $ durchbricht, würde den Solana-Preis bis zur unmittelbaren Barriere bei 110,25 $ nach unten ziehen. Diese Marke ist die einzige Unterstützungsuntergrenze, die zwischen einem SOL-Kurs von unter 100 $ und einer starken Korrektur steht.
Wird diese Barriere durchbrochen, rutscht Solana auf das 62%-Fibonacci-Retracement-Level bei 95,94 $ und bei anhaltendem Verkaufsdruck auf das nachfolgende Level bei 79,43 $ ab.
SOL/USD 1-Tageschart
Andererseits könnte dieser Abwärtstrend nach einem erfolgreichen Abprallen vom 50%-Fibonacci-Retracement-Level bei $119,26 enden. In diesem Fall müsste der Solana-Kurs das Widerstandsniveau von $147,50 zurückerobern, um einen Boden zu bilden.
Diese Bewegung würde die Abwärtsthese entkräften und als Plattform für einen weiteren Anstieg auf 169,29 $ dienen.
