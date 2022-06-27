Today we will talk about cryptocurrencies, specifically SNX Token in which we see pretty nice bullish development from Elliott Wave perspective. Cryptos in general are actually trading at very deep, but important and interesting support zone, from where we can expect a bullish turn.
What we actually see on SNXUSD is an impulsive five-wave rally in 2020 till 2021 and complex W-X-Y corrective decline from 2021 highs into first half of 2022, which suggests a bullish continuation in the future.
Well, from technical point of view, SNX retraced perfectly back to the former wave (4) support area , from where we can already see sharp rebound that can be signal for a completed correction and bullish reversal.
However, keep in mind that real bullish confirmation is only above 8.15 region, so in case if we get an impulsive five-wave recovery up there, then we can easily expect a bullish resumption back to all-time highs.
Get Full Access To Our Premium Analysis For 14 Days. Click here!
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Trading veteran Peter Brandt says Bitcoin price can turn bullish under one condition
Renowned chartist trader Peter Brandt has identified one condition that could confirm a bullish reversal for Bitcoin. Brandt believes Bitcoin could now recover from its 70% drawdown in the worst bear market for the leading crypto of all time.
SEC vs. Ripple: Brad Garlinghouse announces expansion out of the US if outcome is unfavorable
Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple, has affirmed a move outside the US if the payment giant loses the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit.
Where traders can buy Avalanche's AVAX price before the next leg up
AVAX price has been on a roll since it bottomed on June 19. Since then, the altcoin has managed to provide traders with massive gains. The recent retracement suggests that Avalanche bulls are planning their next leg-up.
If Dogecoin price does this, a 30% rally is a no-brainer
Dogecoin price is at a crucial point in its journey, which could either trigger a minor swing or a pullback that will prepare it for another massive leg-up. Therefore, investors need to pay close attention to DOGE and its upcoming corrections.
Bitcoin: Everything you need to know about BTC 200-week MA
Bitcoin price has gone through turbulent times over the last few months. From reaching a new all-time high to hitting yearly lows and revisiting levels since 2020, the crypto markets have been extremely volatile.