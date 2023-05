SingularityNET price gears up for clash between bears and bulls with price to drop 10%

Bulls will watch an easy breakout of the red descending trendline. Should the 200-day SMA already provide ample support and push price action back up, a break through that trendline would see many bulls flocking into the trade. AGIX would be primed to head higher toward $0.32 and book a 25% gain.

Once that is done, bears wil head for $0.24 with a longer-term ascending trendline and the monthly S2 support coming in. By then, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) will be at or in oversold territory. Once bears reach $0.23, they will get trapped.

SingularityNET price is still under pressure from bears who have trapped the price action in a solid downtrend since mid-May. Bears though will soon run into some support as a trifecta of support elements will soon be available. First, the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) needs to break near $0.25.

SingularityNET (AGIX) price is feeling the heat as relentless selling pressure pushes price action further to the downside on Wednesday. After a smooth run for bears, a battle is set to unfold as they are nearing a fortified area where bulls await them. Expect to see some medieval scenes with bears and bulls battling each other near $0.24. Bulls will likely prevail in the end but not before price action has dropped another 10% to $0.23.

