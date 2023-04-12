- Shiba Inu price has declined by 5% from April’s highs, with possibilities of an extended decline.
- SHIB could drop further to tag the $0.00001035 as overhead pressure increases.
- A decisive flip of the 200-day EMA resistance into support would invalidate the bearish thesis.
Shiba Inu price (SHIB) recorded a negative performance across March, a downtrend that delivered the meme coin to the tight grip of the Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) where it is currently trapped. These price-tracking indicators represent accumulating overhead pressure that prevents the altcoin from advancing.
Based on on-chain metrics, the abysmal growth for Shiba Inu price comes amid scarce whale transactions and slowing network growth, which could lead SHIB lower before identifying a dependable support level.
Shiba Inu price could drop another 5% to $0.00001035
Shiba Inu price dropped almost 15% across March and 5% from monthly highs. The trajectory shows that the widely advertised token burn has not done much for the meme coin as investors remain uncertain about the deflationary effect of the burn on SHIB’s price action. As a result, the second-largest meme coin by market cap continues to flash red with a seesaw price trajectory indicating high volatility.
If selling pressure increases, presumably because of traders moving to better-performing altcoins, Shiba Inu price could drop 5% from the current price of $0.00001093 towards the critical support at $0.00001035.
This is possible considering the growing overhead pressure due to the resistance confluence between the 100- and 50-day EMAs around $0.00001109 and more due to the 200-day EMA at $0.00001141. Notably, these levels have prevented Shiba Inu price from recording further gains since early March.
SHIB/USDT 1-day chart
Shiba Inu whales caving in, on-chain metrics show
Based on data from IntoTheBlock, Shiba Inu whales have reduced their trading activity by a significant margin over the past few weeks.
The volume of large transactions for Shiba Inu has declined by around 90% since April 3, dropping from 232.9 million to a meager 19.39 million transactions as of April 10. The large transactions metric tracks the daily volume of trades worth $100,000 and above on a blockchain network. A consistent drop could suggest that large investors are losing confidence in the short-term prospects of Shiba Inu price.
Further, the downtrend in SHIB acquisition by new users also supports the bearish thesis for Shiba Inu price and is a concerning thing to note for investors.
Based on Santiment data, SHIB has experienced a massive drop in wallet addresses created since the recent range high, dropping from 4,500 to around 1,500 between February 4 and April 12. Similarly, network growth, which represents the total number of new wallet addresses created daily, has reduced. This indicates that the meme coin is losing its share of the market as well as traction, further adding credence to the bearish thesis for Shiba Inu price.
Still, SHIB could get some relief if sidelined investors jump in. Shiba Inu price could correct, taking a northbound move that could see the altcoin breach the supplier congestion zones due to the 100-, 50-, and 200-day EMAs at $0.00001109, $0.00001110, and $0.00001141, respectively. Recovery of the latter would invalidate the bearish scenario.
In highly bullish cases, Shiba Inu price could reclaim the late February highs around $0.00001252.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price pays off investors' patience with a new 2023 high, hints at what is about to come next
Cardano price has been on an impressive streak of green candles for the last four weeks, making investors anxious for profits. But while the recent rally has been in favor of the altcoin, ADA holders might have to hold on for a while longer before their investment becomes green.
Solana details plan to optimize the Web3 experience on mobile
Solana has announced the launch of its crypto-focused Saga smartphone, slated for a May 8 launch. First teased 10 months ago, shipping has already begun for those who pre-ordered. Saga meets users where crypto and mobile technology intersect.
Ripple’s main argument weakened by SEC’s recent court win, impact on XRP price
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has claimed that its recent win against Commonwealth Equity Services, a broker dealer, should be considered in its legal tussle against Ripple.
Ethereum price marks 11-month high as ETH staking exceeds withdrawals
Ethereum price lived up to expectations as the second-biggest cryptocurrency in the world breached a key psychological barrier on April 13. But more than the bullishness in the price action, the positivity observed in the investors' behavior surprised the market following the Shanghai upgrade.
Bitcoin: BTC leaves investors guessing its next move
Bitcoin price action has remained boring since March 20 and shows no directional bias whatsoever. While the larger bullish outlook is intact, a minor retracement might ensue in the coming weeks.