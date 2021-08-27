-
Crypto market remains under intraday bearish pressure.
-
In case of sudden recovery, bulls are still in control.
-
Shiba Inu unfolds bearish running triangle.
Cryptocurrencies remain under intraday bearish pressure, and we have to be aware of reversal down from the important resistance zone.
Now we see only three waves of decline from the highs, so in case of sudden rebound and start recovering, then bulls are still in control.
Shiba Inu, SHIBUSD is still pointing lower, ideally out of a bearish wave (B) running triangle pattern for wave (C), just be aware of more sideways price action and bigger and longer consolidation before we will see a break out into new lows.
Shiba Inu 4h Elliott Wave analysis
