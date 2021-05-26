- SafeMoon price chart illustrates an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern.
- SAFEMOON volume profile underlying the pattern is not textbook.
- Two-hour Relative Strength Index (RSI) does not show an overbought reading, giving room for a breakout to develop.
SafeMoon price declined close to 80% from May 12 to the May 19 low, highlighted by an intra-day decline of 70% on May 19 provoked by Chinese regulatory announcements. SAFEMOON has stabilized on the intra-day charts and just triggered an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern with the promise of a noteworthy rally if the decentralized finance token can generate upside price traction.
SafeMoon price volatility leaves investors gasping for air
For the unaware, SAFEMOON is a new cryptocurrency that began trading in March 2021. The digital token began trading at $0.000000001 and has a tiny market capitalization. SAFEMOON has a maximum supply of 10 quadrillion tokens but only has 600 billion in circulation.
Based on the data provided by Bitsmart going back to April 5, SafeMoon price has been a roller-coaster for the brave investor. The period has seen gains of 2900% and 700%, and losses in the range of 80-90%.
On the two-hour chart, SafeMoon price formed an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern that triggered earlier today before SAFEMOON pulled back into the formation. The construction of the right shoulder has gravitated along the 50 two-hour simple moving average (SMA).
The bottoming pattern has a measured move target of $0.00001066, representing a 93% return from the neckline at breakout. The only two obstacles between SafeMoon price and the measured move target are the 200 two-hour SMA at $0.00000776 and the declining trend line from the May 12 high at $0.00000807.
The 61.8% and 78.6% Fibonacci retracement levels at $0.00000841 and $0.00000999, respectively, may offer minor resistance before SafeMoon price reaches the measured move target of $0.00001066.
The bullish outlook will remain active unless SafeMoon price closes below the right shoulder at $0.00000453.
SAFEMOON/USD 2-hour chart
If SafeMoon price does close below the right shoulder on the two-hour chart, there is no formidable support until $0.00000285 and then $0.00000261. Any further selling would leave SAFEMOON exposed to test $0.00000150.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Polygon to continue ascending after partnering with dotmoovs
Polygon has consistently partnered with multiple blockchain projects by helping them scale using their L2 solutions while improving their fundamentals.
SHIB price to double after Shiba Inu endures two-week long consolidation
SHIB price rebounded from a sharp decline alongside the top cryptocurrencies after Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed promising “promising” developments on Bitcoin mining.
Ripple may retrace before advancing 30%
XRP price shows a slow down of its momentum after the recent impulse wave. Therefore, minor retracement or sideways movement seems likely before Ripple restarts its rally.
VeChain adoption takes another step as VET price ponders 26% ascent
VeChain has been making headway when it comes to real-world applications of its blockchain. My Story is one such recent development that presents the use of blockchain to address specific problems.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.