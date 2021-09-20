SafeMoon price puts 32% crash on radar as bulls prepare for damage control

- SafeMoon price prepares for a 32% plunge after losing a crucial foothold.
- The altcoin could be supported by the demand zone that extends from $0.00000135 to $0.00000146.
- SAFEMOON bulls would need to aim for $0.00000186 to be out of danger.
SafeMoon price has slid below a crucial support level that could indicate that a steep decline is on the horizon. SAFEMOON could be heading for a 32% drop as the buyers continue to retreat, leaving the altcoin to slide lower.
SafeMoon bulls prepare to cut losses
SafeMoon price has formed a symmetrical triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart, which suggested that there was an equilibrium between buyers and sellers.
However, the technical pattern that indicates indecision has broken out to favor the bears, as SAFEMOON slid below the lower boundary of the triangle at $0.00000166.
The downside trend line of the governing chart pattern acted as support for SafeMoon price since September 14. The altcoin falling below the line of defense has provided investors a hint as to where SAFEMOON is headed next.
The prevailing technical pattern suggests that SafeMoon price is at risk of a 32% fall, targeting $0.00000112. Before SAFEMOON sellers attempt to reach the pessimistic target, it has a few lines of defense that could save the altcoin from the bearish outlook.
SafeMoon price would discover the first area of support at the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.00000161. Should the altcoin face further selling pressure, SAFEMOON would find an additional foothold at the demand zone that extends from $0.00000135 to $0.00000146.
If the bears continue to take control, SafeMoon price would eventually witness the bearish thesis emerge, and SAFEMOON may tag the downside target given by the technical pattern at $0.00000116, should the 32% drop materialize.
SAFEMOON/USDT 4-hour chart
The first line of resistance appears to be at the lower boundary of the triangle at $0.00000166. Should the bulls flip this level into support, the following target for the buyers is at the 50 four-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $0.00000178.
For the SAFEMOON bulls to reverse the period of underperformance, the buyers should aim to slice above the upper boundary of the symmetrical triangle at $0.00000187, which could take SafeMoon price out of the woods in the near term.
The following hurdle for SafeMoon price would emerge at the 100 four-hour SMA at $0.00000194, then at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.00000197.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano introduces Layer 2 solution Hydra, as ADA price looks to rally 25%
Cardano price is grappling with a crucial support floor on the daily time frame as the big crypto experienced a minor crash. Investors can expect ADA to slice through this barrier before restarting its uptrend.
Binance faces allegations of insider trading by US officials as regulatory clampdown continues
Binance continues to face regulatory scrutiny as US officials are looking into potential insider trading and market manipulation. Investigations are digging deeper into whether Binance or its staff ...
Shiba Inu price consolidates as SHIB bulls prepare for 22% advance
Shiba Inu price rallied exponentially on September 16, slicing through plenty of resistance levels. However, the bullish momentum exhausted as it retested the August 16 swing high.
Bitcoin might be safe from a global stock market crisis
BTC’s lack of integration with traditional finance and its inability to be forcefully sold to cover financial losses mean the price might not ‘collapse’ if there is a global stock market meltdown. One of the reasons behind Bitcoin's (BTC) volatility, the substantial price oscillations ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.