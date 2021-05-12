SafeMoon Price Prediction: SAFEMOON looks to reset after massive rally

- SafeMoon price surged nearly 170% after sweeping the lows at $0.00000356.
- After setting up new swing highs at $0.00000951, SAFEMOON could pull back 26% as investors book profits.
- In some cases, this retracement could extend up to 40% toward $0.00000559.
SafeMoon price experienced an explosive run-up on Tuesday after an extended pullback. Now, SAFEMOON looks primed for another retracement after creating a new local top.
SafeMoon price eyes correction
On the 4-hour chart, SafeMoon price is trading at $0.00000934 after a 170% upswing from the local bottom at $0.00000356. Since this leg up is overextended, investors can expect a sell-off that will drag SAFEMOON down to the support level at $0.00000691. Interestingly, this level coincides with the 50 four-hour Simple Moving Average.
This 25% crash could even sweep the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.00000623. However, under dire circumstances, the ask orders could cascade, leading to another 19% downswing to the second support barrier at $0.00000559.
Market participants should note that only a decisive 4-hour candlestick close below $0.00000890 will confirm this downswing scenario explained above.
SAFEMOON/USDT 4-hour chart
If SafeMoon price fails to slice through $0.00000890, it would invalidate the bearish scenario and give birth to a bullish outlook. In that case, SAFEMOON could blast off 36% to tag the 161.8% Fibonacci extension level at $0.0000122.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
