SafeMoon price plummets and remains trading sideways while interest fades away

- SafeMoon has been one of the fastest growing cryptocurrencies reaching a multi-billionaire market capitalization in a few days.
- The success of the coin prompted hundreds of other projects to fork it.
- The digital asset remains trading sideways but loses interest.
SafeMoon had a huge success reaching more than 1 million holders and a multiple billion-dollar market capitalization. The digital asset has been so successful that hundreds of new projects have forked it and copied springing a huge wave of scams and frauds.
SafeMoon price could be on the verge of extinction
After reaching an all-time high price of $0.000015 on April 20, SafeMoon plummeted by 75% and was unable to recover since then. The digital asset remains trading sideways and holds a $2.8 billion market capitalization at the time of writing.
SAFEMOON/USD 4-hour chart
Another concerning factor is the social volume of SafeMoon which played a big role in its initial rally. Since its most massive peak on April 21, the digital asset’s social volume has declined significantly which could be a warning sign.
SAFEMOON Social Volume
On the 4-hour chart, the digital asset formed a symmetrical triangle pattern which is on the verge of a massive breakout or breakdown. A 4-hour candlestick close below $0.0000047 would confirm a breakdown which has a price target of $0.0000002, a 58% descent.
SAFEMOON/USD 4-hour chart
On the other hand, a breakout above the upper boundary of the channel should drive SafeMoon price toward $0.0000085.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
