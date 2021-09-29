SafeMoon price at risk of 80% plunge as bears threaten lower low

- SafeMoon price has put an 80% crash on the radar as the token is close to recording a lower low.
- SAFEMOON has been trending lower, moving toward the lower boundary of the technical pattern.
- The crypto asset is incentivized to fall further as it has little room to move on the upside.
SafeMoon price could be headed further south as the altcoin continues to trend downwards, opening up the possibility of a big move in favor of the bears. The governing technical pattern has locked SAFEMOON within descending range as the token continues to struggle with any form of recovery.
SafeMoon price offers little hope to escape doom
SafeMoon price is sealed in a descending parallel channel on the daily chart, as investors grow increasingly uninterested in the crypto asset. Trading volume for SAFEMOON has dropped significantly since late May in tandem with its price.
SafeMoon price may face further decline as the token sees little room to move toward the upside. SAFEMOON is close to approaching the swing low recorded on September 10 at $0.00000103. If the token slices below this level, this could open up the possibility of it facing further doom in the long run.
Breaking below the aforementioned swing low could mean that the cryptocurrency may eventually tag the lower boundary of the parallel channel at $0.00000024 with an 80% drop.
Given the substantially low trading volume for SAFEMOON, the bearish target could take some time before materializing.
SafeMoon price may discover immediate support at the August 16 low at $0.00000115, then at $0.00000103. However, falling below this level would mean a new low for SAFEMOON, adding to additional bearish sentiment for the crypto asset.
Additional lines of resistance may emerge at $0.00000067 and $0.00000049, the April 15 low and the April 5 low, respectively.
A spike in sell orders may eventually see SafeMoon price reach the bearish target within the governing chart pattern at $0.00000024, effecting an 80% crash.
SAFEMOON/USDT daily chart
Should the bulls come to rescue SafeMoon price, the token would be confronted with resistance at the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $0.00000165, then at the middle boundary of the chart pattern at $0.00000179.
The following hurdles for SAFEMOON would emerge at the 50-day SMA which sits near the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.00000213. Higher levels are not expected at the moment, but should a spike in buying pressure materialize, SafeMoon price could tag the 100-day SMA at $0.00000251 before being confronted with new obstacles.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
ETH 2.0 inches closer as major upgrade Altair confirmed to take place in late October
ETH 2.0 is moving closer as the network has confirmed a date for the next upgrade. Altair is scheduled to take place on October 27, at epoch 74240. The update will introduce EIP-2982 which will make the blockchain more economically secure.
XLM Price Prediction: Stellar bulls on quest for 20% gains
XLM price dropped below the 70.5% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.267 to collect liquidity. Market makers are likely to propel Stellar to the trading range’s midpoint at $0.315. XLM price has dropped roughly 40% since its September 7 swing high.
Kraken to pay $1.25 million on offering illegal margin crypto trading products
Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken will pay $1.25 million in settlement fees to the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which alleged that the firm offered illegal trading services and did not register with the regulatory entity.
Polkadot price presents buy opportunity with incoming drop to $22
Polkadot price remains a laggard for how little it has moved from its recent swing highs compared to its peers. As a result, steep retracements towards the low $20 range are likely. Oscillator levels support sustained selling pressure.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.